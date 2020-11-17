Bittrex DeFi token trading offers no gas trading.

The offer also includes no trading fees.

DeFi unlocked value rising up to $10 billion.

Leading cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex is now offering free of cost Defi token trading until the end of the year. The exchange just tweeted that the free DeFi token trading including the newest the UMA, Aave, Balancer, Ren, Kyber Network, Band Protocol, and YF Link.

The offer is valid until the New Year’s eve and the exchange would not charge any gas or trading fees. The complete DeFi token trading list would include UNI, ZRX, NMR, COMP, LRC, AKRO and others available on the exchange.

The DeFi token trading saga

DeFi tokens work in a rather different manner than conventional cryptocurrencies, backed by the proof of work and the proof of stake concept. The DeFi tokens are rather backed by investments that are used to run smaller platforms. The investments are used to run the platform enabling the DeFi function and as fees and rewards for liquidity providers. DeFi mining is, in turn, slightly different than the conventional cryptocurrency mining backed by computers.

DeFi or decentralized finance token trading is a rather new area of the cryptocurrency industry. The saga started with the Sushiswap exchange controversy that also brought the mass media attention to the cryptocurrency world. Following the Uniswap vs Sushiswap saga and the mass media coverage gave way to DeFi token trading.

Bittrex is jumping onto the rising bandwagon that is the DeFi area of the cryptocurrency. This is one of the most important developments in the cryptocurrency realm that is going to shape the future of the arena. DeFi trading value unlocked has been rising steadily and so far in the past 90 days, it climbed steadily from $2 billion to the $10 billion mark, making it one of the most lucrative investment opportunities.