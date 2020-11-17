Skype founder told Fortune in an interview that he stored most of his wealth in Bitcoin.

Skype founder reveals he keeps his wealth in Bitcoin



Skype founder told Fortune in an interview that he stored most of his wealth in Bitcoin. Jaan Tallinn, the co-founder of Intercom and the communication app, was keen to support the cryptocurrency in public.



At the beginning of the year, the telecommunications genius gave away around $300,000 of Bitcoin to fund a project dealing with the issues of AI. Two years ago, around $400,000 of ETH was also donated to counter the risks of AI.



The co-founder and chairman of Skype posted on Twitter a message in support of Bitcoin. After some years of experimenting with Bitcoin, Eoghan McCabe said that he would encourage the whole world to work with the coin.



Mr. McCabe believes it is best to hop on to Bitcoin now as more companies and banks have opted for crypto, and it will go mainstream. He has also put curiosities at bay and clarified that the communication company would not be making any crypto moves anytime soon.



Mr. McCabe explained that it would take time for his love for Bitcoin to translate into a business idea for his company and that Skype is not ready for Bitcoin. Independent crowned Skype as one of the best apps for reaching groups of people.



The Independent ranked the app after Zoom. Skype is successful because it was one of the first apps to come out that enabled people to reach whoever they wanted whenever they wanted.



Skype was launched in the early 2000s and became so popular that it often came up in conversation as much as the likes of Google. Who knows when the telecommunications company will push to use their services to ensure the spread of cryptocurrency use.