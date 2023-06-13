Bitstamp and Interactive Brokers added to U.K. crypto register as regulation gains momentum

TL;DR Breakdown

Bitstamp and Interactive Brokers have become the first companies in six months to be added to the U.K. crypto register, signaling a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to regulate the cryptocurrency industry. The register, maintained by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), serves as a list of crypto firms that have met stringent anti-money laundering and terror financing regulations. This development comes as part of a broader push by regulators to enhance oversight and protect consumers in the rapidly evolving crypto space.

Bitstamp, the world’s oldest crypto exchange, announced its addition to the U.K. crypto register on Tuesday. Previously registered in France, Spain, and Italy, the company has been actively seeking regulatory compliance to foster the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies. With the latest approval, Bitstamp now boasts 52 licenses and registrations, solidifying its position as a leading advocate for increased regulation in the industry. Bitstamp’s CEO, Jean-Baptiste Graftieaux, emphasized the importance of regulation in promoting a level playing field and building trust among users and investors.

Interactive Brokers, a prominent online brokerage firm traded on Nasdaq, also secured a spot on the U.K. crypto register. The company, headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, has been making strides in the crypto market, offering cryptocurrency trading services to professional investors in Hong Kong since February. In collaboration with Paxos Trust, Interactive Brokers enables its clients to trade crypto assets. The approval from the FCA further solidifies the firm’s commitment to expanding its crypto-related offerings while complying with regulatory standards.

Regulatory landscape and future implications

While the FCA’s current powers revolve around ensuring crypto companies register and comply with existing rules, a bill under consideration in Parliament aims to treat crypto as a regulated activity. If passed, this legislation would grant the FCA and the Payments Systems Regulator expanded authority to regulate the industry and safeguard consumers. The ongoing consultation by the Treasury on regulating crypto assets demonstrates the government’s commitment to addressing the challenges and risks associated with cryptocurrencies.

Bitstamp’s authorization and the continued investment in the U.K. crypto market despite regulatory clampdowns highlight the resilience and optimism of industry players. The introduction of new rules, including a “cooling off” period for first-time traders, aims to establish clearer guidelines and protect investors. Industry experts believe that while these regulations may primarily affect large-sum, rapid investments by first-time investors, the overall trend of crypto investment in the UK is unlikely to be materially impacted. Instead, the rules can provide valuable breathing space for firms to engage with newcomers, ensuring responsible investment practices based on individuals’ risk profiles.

As the crypto landscape evolves and regulatory frameworks mature, the FCA’s crypto register continues to grow, fostering an environment of transparency and accountability. The approval of Bitstamp and Interactive Brokers marks a significant step toward a regulated and sustainable crypto industry in the UK.