MAHE, Seychelles, 20th January, 2022, Chainwire

Two Bitcoin EARN Products and New Crypto Converter Now Live

Crypto investment platform BitMEX has announced two eagerly-awaited additions to its ecosystem: Bitcoin EARN and CONVERT . These newly launched products offer BitMEX users new ways to earn interest on – and convert – their crypto.

Fully backed by BitMEX’s insurance fund, one of the largest in the industry, BitMEX EARN offers users an easy, safe, and flexible way to earn interest on crypto. Users who subscribe to EARN before 1 February 2022 will get to choose from two Bitcoin EARN products:

4% APR product: Users who subscribe to this EARN product will earn up to a 4% APR on their Bitcoin. This product matures on 25 March 2022, and is capped at 0.1 XBT per user. The minimum deposit amount is 0.001 XBT.

Users who subscribe to this EARN product will earn up to a 4% APR on their Bitcoin. This product matures on 25 March 2022, and is capped at 0.1 XBT per user. The minimum deposit amount is 0.001 XBT. 6% APR product: Users who subscribe to this EARN product will earn up to a 6% APR on their Bitcoin – one of the most competitive rates in the market. This product matures on 25 March 2022, and is capped at 25 XBT per user. The minimum deposit amount is 1 XBT. High-volume BitMEX traders who subscribe to the 6% APR product will also get the chance to receive even higher returns. For the full eligibility criteria, click here .

Starting today, BitMEX users will be able to CONVERT their Bitcoin into Tether (ERC-20) – and vice versa – with more coin conversion capabilities to be introduced soon. Users who trade USDT-margined products on BitMEX will be able to quickly and conveniently convert their Bitcoin into Tether, without worrying about fees or slippage.

Alexander Höptner, CEO of BitMEX, said: “We’ve kicked off 2022 strong with the launch of Bitcoin EARN and CONVERT, which marks the start of many more product and business line launches to come. Our new Bitcoin EARN products offer our users a safe way to earn guaranteed returns amid the current market volatility. And with CONVERT, our users can conveniently convert their crypto with just a few clicks, so they can focus on trading.”

About BitMEX

BitMEX is a trading platform that offers users access to the global digital asset financial markets. BitMEX is owned by HDR Global Trading Limited. To learn more about BitMEX, our vision, growing team, and the road ahead, please follow us on Twitter , Telegram , and the BitMEX Blog . For further inquiries, please contact press@bitmex.com.

