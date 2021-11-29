TL;DR Breakdown

• The crypto exchange closes series B with a $300 million valuation.

• BitMart promises to continue growth to provide better solutions in the crypto market.

Cryptocurrencies have become more than a quick payment option after more than a decade in global commerce. Now the technology that focuses on cryptos is used in financial solutions and is a fundamental part of the upcoming Metaverse to be launched. Among the major players in this series of technological advancements is the BitMart exchange which recently finished the second round of valuations.

Recently the crypto platform announced that it successfully finished series B with a $300 million valuation. The exchange had the help of Capital Ventures, which has also invested in world-renowned companies such as Spotify and Airbnb.

BitMart, one of the most valued crypto platforms on the market, has successfully concluded series B, obtaining a $300 million valuation. The crypto company has reportedly merged with Capital Ventures, which have shown their support towards the cryptocurrency market.

Following this partnership, the main agent at Capital Ventures said they are encouraged to represent the crypto exchange and the entire team that makes up BitMart. The company insists that the exchange’s work system is well organized and has grown. In this way, Capital Ventures believes that the exchange may become a priority for cryptos fans with these developments.

From 2017 onwards, BitMart has shown that its growth is real. According to the graphs, the number of clients from 10 months ago has risen to over 100 percent. But the staff that manages the exchange has grown twice as much as normal in the short time in operation.

Crypto platform enters the list of the most valued

By the CoinGecko data, the BitMart exchange enters the list of the 15 most valued platforms in the decentralized market. The crypto exchange trades with over 600 tokens, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, the most widely adopted. However, BitMart does not stop in its operation because it also offers solutions with non-fungible tokens.

The crypto platform has gained recognition for being one of the most reliable markets and offering transparent operations. According to the executive director of the exchange, its growth has been strengthened by compliance with the rules established by the US regulators.

The exchange will continue to grow in sync with the crypto market within the United States and other parts of the world. Among other developments, the crypto platform has focused on supporting the Metaverse currently a priority, solutions in decentralized finance and GameFi.

BitMart is also looking to expand into the cryptocurrencies that it accepts for trading with Fiat or vice versa.