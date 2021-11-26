TL;DR Breakdown

• The American singer commits even more to cryptocurrencies.

• Akon’s token is trading at $ 0.1629, according to CoinMarketCap.

Akon, an American singer who made his debut in 2004 with the single Locked up, has officially launched his cryptocurrency AKOIN, supporting the virtual universe he has developed since April. Since the beginning of the year, the singer has shown interest in the cryptocurrency market, calling himself an active investor.

The official website of the AKOIN token shows how it will work within the Akon City metaverse and how it supports the crypto trade. According to details shown by AKOIN, it is a crypto-based on Blockchain network that focuses on providing a service or being a tool for startup companies in Africa.

Singer Akon launches his native token AKOIN

It is not the first time an artist has shown his attraction to the cryptocurrency market. On this occasion, Akon, who became famous more than a decade ago, reveals his next advances in the crypto market with AKOIN.

On Instagram, the star revealed how important the AKOIN project was for the future developments of Akon city, the metaverse that he has been launching since April 2021. The singer accompanied the publication with an image in which it is seen that he uses a pre-designed TDC with the badge that purports to represent the token.

Akon says that his TOC AKOIN is ready for use by crypto enthusiasts. These credit cards are used to pay goods and services with cryptocurrencies easily and securely supported by BitMart, one of the safest exchanges for operations with cryptos.

From renowned singer to cryptocurrency pioneer

Although Akon has done well in the music industry, these advances may not be enough in his life, and that is why he explores cryptocurrencies. The artist has been very interested in the crypto space, trying to create solutions for his fans and friends to take advantage of. AKOIN could be the cryptocurrency that unites virtual and physical crypto-operations through a credit card that the artist himself promotes.

At the moment, the token has been a success, valuating $ 0.1629 and a market capitalization that exceeds $73,293,500 today, according to CoinMarketCap. The cryptocurrency is ranked number 4411 among the most used, and it may rise on the list after surpassing its all-time high of$ 0.5816.

Akon agrees that the cryptocurrency market has a future, but other celebrities like Snoop Dogg and even entrepreneurs like Elon Musk speak highly of it. Even many entrepreneurs have accepted payment in cryptocurrencies solely to solidify that commitment they show on social networks. In the next few days, the artist of the urban genre may talk about the advances that AKOIN has presented in November.