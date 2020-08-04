Hackers are on the rampage again after a bot that monitors huge transactions announced that a large cache of money has left a wallet to four other wallets. In its full report, the bot said that the transactions made were four in number, and it was made on the Bitcoin chain.

With the announcement of the transaction that totaled about $7 million, the bot has identified the wallet as that of Bitfinex crypto hackers of the Bitfinex attack that happened in 2016.

The bot shared the full details of the four transactions carried out by the crypto exchange attackers, who stole a whooping sum of $72 million.

Whale alert makes a report as Bitfinex crypto hackers move Bitcoin

According to the information made available by the bot, the Bitfinex crypto hackers have now transferred 620.3 Bitcoin from their loot to their respective wallets.

The worth of the total Bitcoin transferred is said to be around $7 million, which is just around 10% of the total loot. This is not the first time the group that carried out the 2016 Bitfinex attack would be moving a lot of money as they have done earlier this year.

Reports of transfers tracked by the bot noted that the wallet transferred Bitcoin running into $9 million into four separate wallets. Security experts have noted that the hackers are trying to cash in on the assets because of the massive growth in price it has witnessed.

Bitcoin has moved massively this year and is presently on $11,000 after beginning the year with around $7,000, having tested the $12,000 mark.

Reports made the rounds last week Friday after the hacker behind the scam Bitcoin giveaway on Twitter was arrested alongside his co-hackers.

It was reported that the group used a social engineering pattern to update the passwords of about 45 accounts that belonged to high profile citizens around the world.

After they failed to get their initial target of 130 accounts, the group proceeded to carry out the devious act and successfully got about $117,000 worth of BTC.

However, the brain behind the whole hack attack, Graham Ivan Clark, has been tried last Saturday and has had a bail of $75,000 slammed on him. According to the attorney representing Ivan, he possessed about 300 Bitcoin, which is worth around $3 million before the hack.

With the Bitfinex crypto hackers now moving their assets, it is only a matter of time before they end up like Ivan Clark.