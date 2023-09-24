Bitcoin’s legitimacy bolstered by Shanghai court’s acknowledgment

TL;DR Breakdown

In a significant development, Justin Sun, the founder of the Tron network, has shared insights on social media, highlighting a pivotal acknowledgment for Bitcoin by the Shanghai No. 2 Intermediate People’s Court. This acknowledgment underscores Bitcoin’s uniqueness and non-replicability, distinguishing it from other virtual currencies like Q coins.

Sun’s revelation points to a formal recognition of Bitcoin as a distinct digital currency, attributed to its scarcity and inherent value. The Shanghai court’s stance is noteworthy, especially considering the stringent restrictions on cryptocurrency transactions in China. The court perceives digital money, particularly Bitcoin, as possessing unique property attributes due to its relative scarcity, playing a crucial role in various societal and economic facets.

Moreover, the acknowledgment by the Shanghai No. 2 Intermediate People’s Court brings to light the increasing rarity and irreplaceability of Bitcoin and other digital currencies. This recognition of legitimacy is significant in a landscape where buying, selling, and exchanging cryptocurrencies on international exchanges remain illegal.

However, Chinese courts seem to diverge from the government’s prohibition on cryptocurrencies. In September 2022, a Chinese attorney suggested that despite the crypto ban, the law might still extend protection to crypto holders in cases of loss or breach. This perspective aligns with a ruling in May 2022 by a Shanghai court, which declared Bitcoin as property existing solely in cyberspace, thereby affording more protection to digital currencies under the law in China.

Additionally, Sun’s public wallets have seen a substantial increase in the value of cryptocurrencies held, with figures soaring to almost $1.1 billion by September 19th from over $733 million on August 19. The largest cryptocurrency asset in his possession is Wrapped Staked Ethereum (WSTETH), valued at around $315 million.

The advancements in Internet technology have propelled digital currencies like Bitcoin to the forefront, emphasizing their uniqueness and non-replicability in the eyes of certain legal entities.