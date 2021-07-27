TL;DR Breakdown:

Bitcoin whales bought about 40,000 BTC within the past ten days and 130,000 BTC in five weeks.

BTC reserves on all exchanges are starting to drop once again.

Within ten days, Bitcoin whales have accumulated up to 40,000 BTC, according to recent information from Santiment, a crypto data, and insight platform.

Since the bear market in May, many short-term holders were seen panic-selling their holdings, as most went underwater (i.e., unrealized loss). During this period, however, Bitcoin whales holding between 100 and 10,000 BTC were buying up from the weak hands, according to Santiment.

🐳 #Bitcoin whales holding between 100 and 10,000 $BTC continue accumulating since the May plummet that shook out many weak hands. These addresses have now accumulated 130,000 more $BTC in the past 5 weeks, and 40,000 more in just the past 10 days. 📈 https://t.co/sjslBWPa0Z pic.twitter.com/EppJ8bTX7O — Santiment (@santimentfeed) July 27, 2021

Bitcoin whales are accumulating more BTC

In just the past ten days, Bitcoin whales reportedly accumulated 40,000 BTC, which equals over $1.4 billion in today’s price. These addresses bought a total of 130,000 BTC within the past five weeks. This strong level of accumulation seen with Bitcoin whale addresses has cleared the sell-offs incited by Tesla and the Chinese authorities, says the CIO at Moskovski Capital, Lex Moskovski.

#Bitcoin supply held by whales (1k-10k wallets) has erased the whole Tesla/China sell-off and are back to the levels of $57k BTC.



Whales are unironically accumulating. pic.twitter.com/Rqbd22EvBl — Lex Moskovski (@mskvsk) July 19, 2021

What’s interesting to note is that it was in this period of massive accumulation that Bitcoin shot up to over $39,000 before dropping to today’s price of $38,333. More of this will slowly suck up BTC reserves on exchanges, which is essential to sustain the price of the largest crypto on the uptrend.

All Bitcoin exchange reserve

Bitcoin reserve on exchanges is starting to drop again, as per CryptoQuant. As of July 20, there were 2.481 million BTC on crypto exchanges. This coincides with the level of BTC accumulation from Bitcoin whales and retail investors.

All exchange BTC reserve

It remains to be seen if the buying pressure can sustain Bitcoin’s price to over $40,000.