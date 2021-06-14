TL; DR Breakdown

Things are now looking up for the Bitcoin market after what seemed to be a sudden crash that many feared could plunge the crypto into a winter period. After BTC price spiraled down to the $30k level, it now appears to be mounting a comeback and gaining an upward momentum. Crypto bigwigs like one Ran Neuner have noticed this current trend with special interest.

$45k by Friday or I delete this tweet. — Ran Neuner (Non fungible) (@cryptomanran) June 14, 2021

Race to the $45k

In an early morning tweet, Ran Neuner opined that the current price trend will likely take Bitcoin to the $45k range by Friday this week. That’s a pretty bullish sentiment considering that the price has been swinging between $33k and $37k for some time. However, it’s easy to see from Neuner’s point of view especially now that BTC seems to be on the way to reclaiming the higher ranges. At the time of this writing, BTC is trading at around $39.5k.

Apparently, Ran Neuner is so confident of his projection that he declared that he would delete his tweet if BTC doesn’t reach $45k by Friday. Neuner is a host on CNBC’s Crypto Trader. He’s also the founder of Banter Capital, also known as Crypto Banter.

Big wigs are bullish on Bitcoin

Ran Neuner isn’t the only crypto enthusiast harboring bullish sentiments for Bitcoin. Others like the Winklevoss twins, who happen to own a crypto exchange and have vast crypto investments, seem to agree with him. Tyler Winklevoss noticed the upswing and tweeted about it.

#Bitcoin is on the move — Tyler Winklevoss (@tyler) June 13, 2021

Cameron Winklevoss sent out a tweet saying that $40k is within reach, and that sentiment seems very well proven by the current market standings.

40K within reach — Cameron Winklevoss (@cameron) June 13, 2021

While this happens, Bitcoin’s recent soft-fork known as Taproot has gone live on the network. It’s not yet clear whether the introduction of Taproot in the BTC ecosystem will have any bearing on the price mechanism or whether its hype is responsible for the current price upswing, but the general sentiment is that it’s bound to bring good tidings, one of which will be reduced transaction fees.