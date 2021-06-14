Frustrated, Anna closed her computer. She did not know why she continued to bother when all of her best efforts did not bring any useful advancement in her education. For the umpteenth time, she spent the best part of four hours poring through redundant material, and she was not even sure the entire content was correct. Too much of the redundant material looked different from what she read the previous day, making her even more confused.

School of Block is a blockchain education academy that aims to make Blockchain education easily accessible for students like Anna. It uses bite-sized videos to deconstruct even the most complex concepts in Blockchain and Blockchain technology. It is different from the traditional videos that go on and on until you forget why you were there in the first place. Unfortunately, there has been too much Blockchain education fashioned after the latter category.

Like many, Anna only wants to get the foundational knowledge she needs to interact with her brothers, who seem to know everything about Blockchain and all utilities. However, it is not as easy as it sounds on paper – nor mobile or web either. Anna continues to run into so many obstacles in her path. Some of them include –

– Scarcity of skilled and honest teachers

– Difficulty in finding proper educational material and classes

– Overpriced lectures where she could not even vet the material before she had to pay.

– Long, boring and tedious lectures that made her even more confused.

There is too much knowledge to acquire about the Blockchain, and it is a pain that we cannot access it from a single trustworthy directory. There have been honest attempts to educate blockchain enthusiasts with easy-to-understand lessons. However, they fall short because they usually don’t achieve this purpose.

In fact, it is no different from my friend’s experience when he was a novice to blockchain, too. He had a bunch of cash, and he was enthusiastic about the blockchain and the opportunities it presents. At the end of the day, he paid for conflicting information that sometimes looked like promotional videos.

Tesla has suspended vehicle purchases using Bitcoin. We are concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel.

Cryptocurrency is a good idea on many levels and we believe it has a promising future, but this cannot come at great cost to the environment.

Tesla will not be selling any Bitcoin and we intend to use it for transactions as soon as mining transactions to more sustainable energy. We are also looking at other cryptocurrencies that use <1% of Bitcoin’s energy/transaction.

Above are three opinions from three reputable characters that you would expect to share the same opinions about the same thing. However, that is rarely the truth.

At this point, it becomes apparent – for both paying and non-paying students – that it is difficult to find useful, correct, and easy-to-understand material, no matter your level of expertise.

Cue School of Block by Ledger.

School of Block is a video program that recruits a refreshing approach to break down the sometimes complicated concepts of crypto and blockchain education. It manages to bring the concepts of crypto to life through colorful narrations, relatable real-life examples, and factual information from an easily accessible and trustworthy directory known as Ledger. This is something that has so far managed to go unsolved.

Blockchain education is the goal for School of Block. It will never compromise its integrity by promoting any projects, run campaigns, or offer financial advice in its videos. Crypto entrants and newbies only get quality education and nothing else, placing them in the best position to make informed decisions by themselves.

At School of Block, we also keep students up to date with the latest crypto developments and news. Sometimes, this news can get confusing and overwhelming especially with the constant streams and changing opinions in the crypto world. School of Block also helps you to understand every piece of information. We do this from a neutral point so that you can make your own informed decisions.

