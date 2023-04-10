Bitcoin outshines Donald Trump and guns in America

Bitcoin has officially surpassed some of the most popular searches in the United States, including Donald Trump and guns. The Bitcoin Popularity Index based on Ahrefs search volume indicates that people are searching more for the king coin than daily necessities such as health care, Coca-Cola, and even child support.

Nevada is leading the race with a search score of 100 according to Google Trends, with Elvis Presley and Disney World ranking fourth and fifth, respectively.

Bitcoin takes the lead in U.S. searches

According to Ahrefs, Bitcoin’s search volume in the United States is 1.9 million, with a global search volume of 12 million. This surge in interest in Bitcoin is not surprising since cryptocurrency is becoming more popular worldwide. The current search trend shows that people want to learn more about the crypto and its growing popularity.

Surprisingly, the Bitcoin Popularity Index outranked some of the most searched keywords in America, such as Donald Trump, guns, and Coca-Cola. This indicates that BTC is rapidly becoming an important topic in the United States.

Nevada leads the charge

Nevada currently leads the United States in Bitcoin searches with a score of 100 according to Google Trends. This is not surprising given that Nevada has a reputation for being innovative, low tax burdens, and home to several high-tech companies such as Tesla’s Gigafactory.

The state is known for embracing change and taking risks, which may be a contributing factor to its high interest in the leading cryptocurrency.

The top 10 searches in the United States include Donald Trump, breaking news, Elvis Presley, Disney World, and Spiderman. However, Bitcoin outranks them all with a search volume of 1.9 million, followed by Donald Trump with 1.5 million searches, and breaking news with 1.4 million searches.

The king of rock and roll, Elvis Presley, came in fourth place with 1.3 million searches, while Disney World ranked fifth with 1.2 million searches.

Other popular searches in the United States include student loans, car insurance, the White House, and child support. These searches are essential daily necessities for most Americans, but Bitcoin still manages to come out on top.