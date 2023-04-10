Bitcoin long-term holding surges to 2021 peaks: bull market ahead?

Bitcoin long-term holders are increasing in number as the cryptocurrency’s price recovers, with more investors opting to hold their coins for extended periods. The rate at which these investors are choosing long-term holding has rapidly grown, returning to levels last seen during the 2021 bull market peak. This trend has been steadily rising since the beginning of the year.

Bitcoin holders embracing long-term strategies

Leading on-chain data aggregators revealed a significant increase in Bitcoin long-term holders compared to a year ago. More investors are now content with holding onto their coins rather than selling at every price movement.

According to a graph shared by data analytics firm Santiment, the acceleration rate over the past few months closely resembles the pattern observed from January to April 2021, during the height of the bull market. Traders were more interested in accumulating than taking profits, following the same growth pattern during both periods.

Total number of BTC holders from 2019 to 2023

Potential bull market on the horizon for the crypto market?

The last time the long-term holder rate accelerated this quickly was in 2021, which was followed by an impressive rally for the Bitcoin price that impacted the entire market. If the current trend leads to similar results, it could potentially trigger the start of the next bull market.

Examining Bitcoin’s price movements from January to April 2021, the cryptocurrency’s value soared from around $29,000 to over $64,000 in just four months. This more than doubled the digital asset’s value before it began to correct downward in May 2021.

With 69% of investors currently holding Bitcoin for more than one year and 23% holding their coins between 1-12 months, the asset’s supply in the open market is declining, increasing its value as demand surges.

This trend serves as another indicator that the market is leaning more toward the bullish sentiment. If it continues, the Bitcoin price could quickly rise above $30,000 in April, just as it did in 2023, solidifying the arrival of another bull rally.

Implications for the broader crypto market

The increasing trend of long-term holding among Bitcoin investors could have broader implications for the entire cryptocurrency market. If history repeats itself and another bull market emerges, other cryptocurrencies may also experience significant price increases, further fueling interest and investment in the sector.

Investors and traders should closely monitor this trend, as it may offer valuable insights into the overall health and direction of the cryptocurrency market. While past performance is not a guarantee of future results, understanding the correlation between long-term holding and bull markets could provide essential information for making informed decisions in the ever-evolving world of digital assets.