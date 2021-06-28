TL; DR Breakdown

Robert Kiyosaki predicts a long market crash coming soon

This is the time to prepare

People should buy Bitcoin

Something really bad is about to happen to the global financial market and Bitcoin and few other store-of-value assets could be the only escape. That’s the point of concern coming straight from one of the most popular and inspiring businessmen in the world. It’s Robert Kiyosaki, the famous author of “Rich Dad, Poor Dad.”

A big crash is coming

According to Kiyosaki, the world is headed for a serious and long economic crash that will have far-reaching consequences. As has always been the case, the effects of such a crash would further be amplified by the exponentially increasing fiat inflation. Kiyosaki took the opportunity to urge everyone willing to listen to prepare for the adverse events in time, and there’s no better time to prepare than before the crash happens. That’s why it’s important for people to secure their wealth early enough. The investor made his sentiments known in a tweet that has since attracted lots of attention.

The best time to prepare for a crash is before the crash. The biggest crash in world history is coming. The good news is the best time to get rich is during a crash. Bad news is the next crash will be a long one. Get more gold, silver, and Bitcoin while you can. Take care. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) June 28, 2021

For one, it’s a fact that the current monetary system is slowly failing, and that has been clearly evident in the way governments keep printing fiat currencies. Many experts have attributed the rising inflation to these actions. If history is anything to go by, this trend always ends in a severe economic recession. This time, it’s global.

Buy Bitcoin now

Decades ago, most people would prefer to buy Gold because it was the only viable store of value back then. Now, the rise of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin has eased up the process of securing wealth. People no longer have to physically store Gold to keep their wealth intact. Bitcoin is a digital currency and asset that people can acquire with a few clicks of a button. That, coupled with its growing potential, makes BTC the most desirable asset for store of value. In Kiyosaki’s opinion, people should start preparing for the crash by buying BTC now.