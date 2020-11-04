Bitcoin has shown that it has the power to add and retain value more quickly than most assets deemed a store of value.

Bitcoin is first place against financial service giants

The coin has shown that it has the power to add and retain value more quickly than most assets deemed a store of value. Some industry legends have decided that the digital currency’s ability surpasses most leading firms.

America

Ran Neuner made the evaluation that crowned the coin as in the lead. He compared the digital currency to the Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase, Citibank, and Wells Fargo, financial legends that have been around for 60 years before the coin.



In just 12 years, the coin has managed to be the leading storer of value amongst three of the four giants. JPMorgan (JPM) took the first place, but considering how well the digital currency is doing in such little time, it is the first place position filler.



JPM to be trumped by Bitcoin



JPM is only a few steps over the coin by $41 billion. the digital currency price maturation is ever-increasing, so the coin could easily take over JPM.



It is worth considering the effects of factors like volatility and adoption, which have increased over the years.

Bitcoin investors



Bitcoin has seen a surge in the number of investors choosing it over others due to the recession. There has also been a global boost from all over the world as they turn crypto, which has upped the coins’ price level.



Bitcoin’s supply has also increased as miners have become more productive and have more room for activity. JPM is not ignorant of Bitcoin’s success and shares it by accepting the coin in its banking systems.