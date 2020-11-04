Nuggets blockchain app incepted to address data losses.

The application is geared up with NUG token.

Nuggets blockchain app aims to bring data control to users.

A paradigm shift in the storage of personal identification details has been witnessed in the past few years. With little to no dependency on firm, consumers have been inspired to take security charge of their private and confidential credentials.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and founder of digital payments and identification (ID) interface Nuggets shared his personal ordeal of going through data losses and retrieval interventions.

Embedded with blockchain technology, the system offers users the option to store personal information via Nuggets blockchain app instead of firms storing them on their servers subjected to all kinds of security threats.

The app facilitates firms by reducing the major risk in storing confidential client information on their servers. Nuggets blockchain app intends to enhance and facilitate customer empowerment throughout Europe, Australia, and the United States (US).

The need for applications like Nuggets blockchain app

In the current circumstances, consumer’s personal sensitive information, which they are hesitant to share in general, is readily available with banks, online shopping apps, investment providers, etc. Nuggets blockchain app aims to restore the data control bringing data back into the consumer’s hands as the sole owner. The app also boasts its unified token called “NUG” that can be used to pay for purchases made on Nugget complying firms and earn nuggets against registration referrals and sharing specific data.

Johnson explained the hard sell his product has been to the banking sector as conventional payment platforms are expensive and money-making machines, unlike the Nuggets platform that offers low cost and highly effective services to the same clients. Johnson highlighted long-term plans, including adding several features to the current application and globally launching the blockchain breakthrough by 2021.

Nuggets earnings are based on a cut from the payment transactions performed through the app and its data storage provisions.