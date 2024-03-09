Loading...

Bitcoin faces challenges in matching gold’s allocation in investor portfolios

2 mins read
Bitcoin

Contents
1. Bitcoin’s potential market cap and price projection
2. Bitcoin ETF market potential
Share link:

TL;DR

  • Bitcoin faces hurdles matching gold in portfolios due to high risk and volatility.
  • JPMorgan suggests Bitcoin’s price could hit $45,000, less than its current value.
  • Bitcoin ETF market potential is estimated at around $62 billion, with $9 billion already invested.

In a recent research report, JPMorgan highlighted the challenges facing Bitcoin (BTC) in matching the allocation of gold within investor portfolios. Despite comparing the two assets, Bitcoin’s inherent risk and volatility pose significant hurdles.

Bitcoin’s potential market cap and price projection

JPMorgan’s analysis suggests that for Bitcoin to align with gold’s allocation, its market cap would need to soar to $3.3 trillion, doubling its current price. However, the report cautions against this scenario, citing Bitcoin’s elevated risk and volatility, approximately 3.7 times higher than gold.

The report further outlines that if Bitcoin were to match gold in “risk capital terms,” the implied allocation would drop to $0.9 trillion, resulting in a projected price of $45,000. This figure stands notably lower than Bitcoin’s current trading level, hovering around $67,400.

As Bitcoin’s volatility-adjusted allocation has already surpassed gold at its current price level, JPMorgan underscores the significance of risk and volatility considerations in portfolio allocation decisions. Despite the growing popularity of Bitcoin, its extreme price fluctuations make it less attractive for traditional investors seeking stability within their portfolios.

Bitcoin ETF market potential

JPMorgan’s report also delves into the potential size of the Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) market, estimating it to be around $62 billion based on the volatility ratio between Bitcoin and gold. While net inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs amount to approximately $9 billion, the report suggests that some inflows may represent a shift from existing investment instruments rather than entirely new capital entering the market.

The bank posits that the projected size of the spot Bitcoin ETF market could materialize within two to three years, driven by continued interest from investors seeking exposure to the cryptocurrency in a more regulated and accessible manner.

Despite Bitcoin’s growing acceptance and adoption, its journey to match gold’s allocation in investor portfolios remains fraught with challenges. While some investors are attracted to its potential for outsized returns, others remain wary of its inherent volatility and regulatory uncertainties.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.

Share link:

James Kinoti

A crypto enthusiast, James finds pleasure in sharing knowledge on fintech, cryptocurrency as well as blockchain and frontier technologies. The latest innovations in the crypto industry, crypto gaming, AI, blockchain technology, and other technologies are his preoccupation. His mission: be on track with transformative applications in various industries.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
BlackRock
#News
2 mins read

BlackRock plans to add Bitcoin ETFs to global allocation fund

Bitcoin
#News
2 mins read

Bitcoin reaches fair pricing amidst energy expenditure analysis

Bitcoin
#News
2 mins read

Bitcoin’s potential market cap growth could double the price

Mark Cuban
#Bitcoin News
2 mins read

Mark Cuban makes surprising Bitcoin predictions

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan