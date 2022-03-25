TL;DR Breakdown The global crypto market continues to gain value, adding 0.43% over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin is still bullish as its gains amount to 0.86% for the last 24 hours.

Ethereum is following Bitcoin in gains, added 0.52% in 24 hours.

Symbol is bullish as its gains are about 2.99%, while Secret is in a bearish mood, losing 3.37%.

The situation of the global crypto market is satisfactory as its gains continue to grow. The result of these gains is strength in the value of various coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other altcoins. The market has remained bullish after the new additions didn’t let it lower the value. The gains are continuing as expected, and this week might bring back the value it lost in December 2021.

As the crypto market grows, the competition is also seeing a rise. The latest in this regard is the multi-CBDC settlement project. Various countries are participating in this project, and if it succeeds, it will affect the market for decentralized cryptocurrencies. It is yet to be seen how long this project will take and if the investors would be willing to invest in it.

Israel’s Bank Leumi has begun working on recognizing and accepting crypto. Thus, bank services can be used for cryptocurrency trading. It will help the bank enhance its sphere of influence and serve the customers who need crypto services more than in past years. Here is a brief overview of the current market situation using the performance of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and some other altcoins.

BTC crosses $44K

Bitcoin is probably in the best of its bullish times because of the record number of customers it has attracted. This change has taken the holder’s value to a new record. Data tells that there are more than 40 million Bitcoin holders, which might continue to grow. As the number of holders is growing, its worth is also increasing.

The data for the last 24 hours shows that Bitcoin has gained 0.86% over the last 24 hours. If we compare its performance for the last seven days, Bitcoin gained 8.03%. The price value for Bitcoin has enhanced as the gains influx continued. The current price value for Bitcoin is about $44,275.75.

If we take a peek at its market cap value, it is estimated to be $841,274,421,700. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $33,996,931,893.

ETH soars higher

Ethereum is continuing to soar higher as its gains continue to flow. The result has been an increase in the price value. The new influx came from positive indications from Bitcoin and other altcoins. Thus, the overall situation of the market is bullish.

Ethereum was able to make gains of about 0.52% over the last 24 hours. In comparison, the gains of this coin have been about 7.69% for the last seven days. The value of gains has fluctuated as it didn’t get remarkable gains like Bitcoin. The current price for it is in the $3,119.34 range.

The market cap value for Ethereum is estimated to be $376,024,664,485. In comparison, the 24-hour trading volume of it is about $17,395,052,043. The circulating supply of this coin remained 120,106,071 ETH.

XYM is in a bullish mood

Symbol token has also continued in a bullish mood following Bitcoin and other gaining coins. These gains have resulted in the addition of 2.99% over the last 24 hours. In comparison, the gains for the previous seven days are about 12.73%. As these gains have continued to flow towards Secret token, its price value has reached $4.86.

If we take a peek at its market cap value, it is about $823,860,146. If we compare the trading volume, it is about $9,402,450. The same amount in its native currency is about 3,710,817 XYM. The circulating supply of this token remained 5,582,460,005 XYM.

SCRT turns bearish

The secret has been moving in a different direction compared to the dominant trend in the market. For the last 24 hours, its performance shows that it has shed 3.37%. While if we compare the weekly data, it shows that the gains are about 9.42%. The price value for Secret is in the $4.86 range.

The current market cap value for Secret is estimated to be $792,824,846. At the same time, its 24-hour trading volume is about $33,304,681. The circulating supply for this coin remained 163,295,557 SCRT.

Final Thoughts

The market has continued to grow stronger as the value of gains increases with time. These gains are the enhanced value of the global market cap, which is currently about $2.00T. The market has had slight fluctuations in value as the gains for some coins turned to bearishness. Despite these changes, the market has remained stronger, and the value hasn’t lowered. The Russia-Ukraine war has hastened the process of global cryptocurrency adoption, and as a result, there has been an increase in the value of different currencies.