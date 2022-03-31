TL;DR Breakdown The global crypto market has resumed its usual momentum, gaining 1.11% in 24 hours.

The global crypto market is performing satisfactorily as the influx of gains has strengthened its value. The result has been a rise in the value of gains compared to the other days. Gains have reinforced the bullishness of Bitcoin, which has lent a helpful hand in raising revenue for the market. As the bullishness continues, it will strengthen the market as predicted, but the key to it is consistency which the market has exhibited for the last two weeks.

Hopes regarding the utopian Bitcoin city are on hold as El Salvador’s government cannot take a final decision regarding the issuance of further bonds. The issue has remained suspended for the last few months as they haven’t announced the final date for the bonds. In a statement recently, El Salvadorian Finance Minister said that they would be issuing the bonds soon, leaving the date of the issuance uncertain. The halt came mainly as the result of losses in the value of Bitcoin from the geopolitical unrest. As Bitcoin has begun to revive its previous value, there are chances that the issue of bonds will also be resolved soon.

Here is a brief overview of the current market situation using the performance of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and some other significant currencies.

BTC back to bullishness

Bitcoin has made an impressive comeback resulting from the gains it made. However, it was not performing that impressively as it had begun to depreciate. The change came recently as it gradually lowered the value of losses and turned bullish.

The recent data shows that Bitcoin has been able to add 0.04% over the last 24 hours. Though the value of gains is not that high, it will significantly impact its gains in the upcoming days. The current price for Bitcoin is in the $47,198.59 range, and it will enhance if the gains continue.

The current market cap value for Bitcoin is estimated to be $896,222,639,138. If we compare the value of 24-hour trading volume, it is about $29,534,963,294. The same amount in its native currency is about 626,110 BTC.

ETH moving smooth

Ethereum has performed relatively better compared to Bitcoin. The data for the last 24 hours shows that it gained 0.57%. It was able to turn bullish faster than Bitcoin as it resumed gains after experiencing bullishness for a short while. If we take a peek at its seven-day performance, it has gained 13.05%.

The price for Ethereum is also in an improving mood as it has grown consistently. Its current value of it is in the $3,409.58 range. If we compare the market cap value for Ethereum, it is estimated to be $409,894,488,710. In contrast, the 24-hour trading volume for Ethereum remained $14,593,082,163.

The circulating supply for it remained 120,185,986 ETH.

FTT lowering its gains

FTX Token has also been one of the gaining coins in the market. The gains for it remained in fluctuating mood over the last few days. The constant changes in its value suggest the volatility of this coin.

The data for the last 24 hours shows that FTX Token gained 0.16%. In comparison, the gains for the last seven days are about 9.02%. The weekly graph for this coin shows that it went through several fluctuations in value as its price changed in a fixed range.

The current price value for FTX is about $50.92. If we compare the market cap value, it is estimated to be $6,990,694,292. While its 24-hour trading volume of it remained at about $146,769,556. The circulating supply of it remained 137,298,427 FTT.

ETC continues to fluctuate

Ethereum Classic has also been going in a fluctuating manner as the gains didn’t remain consistent. Its market was affected by sell-offs that made it alter its course. The data for the last 24 hours shows that it has gained 0.18%.

If we compare its performance for the last seven days, the gains amount to 14.50%. This coin’s current market cap value is estimated to be $6,652,532,790. The 24-hour trading volume of it remained $1,348,246,209.

The current price value of ETC is about $49.72. The circulating supply of this coin remained at $133,907,901 ETC.

Final Thoughts

The global crypto market has begun to recover from the shocks of bearishness that it witnessed recently. The change was productive for the market as it enhanced value. The market cap value for the global market is estimated to be $2.16T which was enhanced as the gains remained at 1.11%. The increase mainly came from Bitcoin’s bullishness which impacted the market. If Bitcoin continues to gain value, it will add to the strength of the market.