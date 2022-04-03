TL;DR Breakdown The global crypto market remains bearish, shedding 0.49% over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin has continued depreciating value, shedding 0.73% in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum has performed relatively better, adding 0.03% recently.

Dogecoin and Polygon MATIC are receding, losing 1.43% and 0.98%, respectively.

The global crypto market began to regain value shortly after the conditions deteriorated. The situation would have worsened further if no improvement was seen for the major coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Bitcoin hasn’t yet turned bullish but has reduced the value of losses, while Ethereum has turned green. The short-lasting recessive bouts might prove better for the market as they would take pragmatic steps to increase their value. If the threshold level reduces to further lows, it will affect the market. The current indicators show improvement, which is a good sign for the investors.

Tesla had intentions to resume the operations of the Shanghai production unit but hasn’t been able to do so. An internal memo cites several reasons for not being able to do so. The rise in the number of Covid cases is one of the main reasons there is a lesser possibility of this happening. The company has yet to see if it has any other alternative to seek a solution for this problem.

Columbia has been working on legislation regarding crypto taxation. The recent development in it is the implementation of newly formed laws. Their tax authority has warned about the consequences of not filing taxes for this commodity. Here is a brief overview of the current market situation using the performance of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and some other significant names.

BTC continues to recede

Bitcoin has been in chaos recently because of the worsening market situation. The change came due to stability in new investments, which strengthened its value. The recent data tells of much-lowered losses compared to the other day.

The data for the last 24 hours shows that it has shed 0.49%. If we compare its seven-day performance, the gains are about 4.04%. The latter value will strengthen as the market continues to bring new gains to Bitcoin. The current price for Bitcoin is in the $46,328.25 range.

If we take a peek at the market cap value of Bitcoin, it is estimated to be $880,306,504,443. The 24-hour trading volume of Bitcoin is estimated to be $26,954,020,339. The same amount in the native currency of Bitcoin is about 581,805 BTC.

ETH turns bullish

Ethereum has been able to get back on track sooner compared to Bitcoin. The recent data shows that it has been in gains while Bitcoin is still bearish. The data for the last 24 hours shows that it has added 0.03%. The mentioned amount is much lower, but still, it is better than losses.

The weekly performance for this coin shows that it clinched 11.33%. The price value for Ethereum hasn’t lowered from the threshold level of $3.3K. The current price for Ethereum is in the $3,493.99 range. If we compare the current market cap value, it is estimated to be $420,070,008,409.

The 24-hour trading volume of Ethereum remained at $17,825,085,284. If we look at the circulating supply for Ethereum, it remained at 120,226,302 ETH.

DOGE still lingering in lows

Dogecoin hasn’t been able to revive value as it was expected to do. Market analysts viewed it of immense significance because of its acceptance by Tesla and other major corporations. Its recent performance of it is not that good. Its 24-hours performance shows that it has shed 1.43%.

If we look at its weekly performance, Dogecoin has added 1.80%. The market cap value for Dogecoin is estimated to be $18,715,161,294. Its 24-hour trading volume of it remained at $658,511,182. The same amount in the native currency of Dogecoin is 4,669,150,086 DOGE.

The circulating supply of it remained at 132,670,764,300 DOGE.

MATIC is trying to recover

Polygon MATIC is also mood to gain value as some of the major coins have seen improvement. The recent data affirms it as its losses lowered to 0.98%. Further improvement is expected in its value, as it might gain momentum. The weekly performance for this coin shows a gain of 4.20%.

The current market cap value for MATIC is estimated to be $13,072,728,882. In contrast, its 24-hour trading volume of it remained at $693,919,313. If we take a peek at the circulating supply, it remained at 7,758,492,081 MATIC.

Final Thoughts

The global crypto market is performing comparatively better as it has begun to lower losses. In contrast to the performance for the last day, it has been able to witness gains for some major coins like Ethereum. The result has been an improvement in the value of the global market cap, which is currently estimated to be $2.16T. Experts predict that Bitcoin is readying for bullishness in the upcoming week, and it will surprise investors through its gains.