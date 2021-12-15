TL;DR Breakdown The global market cap resumes its journey forward, adding 2.48% in 24 hours. Bitcoin, ready to soar higher, saw a growth of 2.46% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum, following the suite of bitcoin, is ready for a mighty return, adding 1.64% to its bulk. Avalanche and Dogecoin added 14.05% and 15.50% in the bullish rally.

The long-awaited bullish trend in the market is finally here. We see it as the result of Bitcoin’s return, revitalizing the market. It received a shock ban from China, but perseverance showed remarkably. Most experts expected it would take time to recover, but it regained momentum and even showed growth. The mining growth in bitcoin has again reached its all-time high, which means the miners are back with their full resolve.

The recent blockade led to the closure of 26 mining hubs, and the recent change has opened opportunities for many places to become the new hubs. As the lowering of prices was evident in bitcoin (about 30%), the new changes impacted the market. With the changing situation, there are hopes that bitcoin’s return will be encouraging for the market.

Another update in the market is that of review platform Revian, whose value grew faster than expected. Even during the depressive hours, it saw a rise in value amounting to 106%, which is much better than other coins that saw a depreciation. As December gets closer to Christmas, there is a rally seen in bitcoin prices, which means that the upcoming days will be cheerful for investors. Let’s hope that they will bring the investors good news.

BTC is probably in the mood to celebrate Christmas

Bitcoin’s previous depreciations set a tense environment in the crypto market because it was not the lone sufferer. Bitcoin directly impacted the investments in other currencies, which led to fears that the market might crash if bitcoin continued its free fall. The free fall ended, and it steadied its journey, maintaining itself in the $48K range. With the improving market, it hopes that it will be back on track for a forward journey.

Experts hope that it will continue the forward rally in the coming days, and Christmas will bring it much more gains. If this happens, bitcoin investors will gain much from the capital invested. There are hopes for improvement in bitcoin for the upcoming days.

As per the latest updates, bitcoin has gained about 2.46% in the last 24 hours, which shows better performance than the depreciation of 5.43% in the last seven days. As per the latest updates, its market cap is about $907,033,189,578. During the last 24 hours, its trading volume remained $34,320,496,84, which equals 715,187 BTC.

ETH, too, joins the bullish bandwagon

Ethereum was bitcoin’s close ally in the depreciation, and both experienced severe blows. The impacts were evident from the change in value and the falling price. The improving situation of the market has brought improvement in the situation of Ethereum, which has shown gains of 1.64% in the last 24 hours while its performance during the last seven days was a loss of 11.84%.

The recent gains have improved its market cap, estimated to be $454,771,572,165. Its trading volume during the last 24 hours also improved. The enhancement has led to it being $20,822,932,520 which equals 5,436,975 ETH.

Ethereum had hit the $4.8K range in November, but the downward journey made it lose about $1K, which was more than expected. Now, with the improving market situation, it is expected to regain the losses it made.

AVAX and DOGE back with positive momentum

Dogecoin‘s ‘father,’ Elon Musk, made an announcement that led it to soar higher. The dramatic boost seen in Doge’s price came after Musk announced that Tesla would accept Doge for merchandise sale. The boost led to 15.50% in the last 24 hours. If we compare this to the past seven days’ performance, which is 1.98% addition, we see a major rally towards Dogecoin.

Dogecoin’s current market cap is estimated to be $24,041,912,649 while its trading volume for the last 24 hours is $7,178,774,334.

Avalanche has also been a gainer in the last 24 hours. It is currently ranked 11th on the list; it has gained 14.05% in the last 24 hours, while its weekly gains were 0.64%. Its current market cap is about $21,781,477,355 while its trading volume for the last 24 hours is $1,113,473,888.

Final Thoughts

The recent growth in the crypto market is a good sign for investors in December because of its opportunities. The reversal of negative momentum to positive one has helped regain customer trust. There are signs of acceptance for crypto in the world as two more German banks have planned to adopt crypto. All these are good signs for the times ahead.

The stability in the market will resume the normal activities and help the innovators work on additions to the market. The hope for good times ahead is keeping the market afloat.