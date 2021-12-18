TL;DR Breakdown

The global crypto market doesn’t stay down for long as the cap sees an increase of 1.42%.

Bitcoin makes a minuscule gain of 0.13%, rising to $47k.

Ethereum drags itself back up to $3,900 after a 4.12% gain.

Aave (AAVE) and Compound (COMP) dominate the gainers’ list with green charts.

Yesterday’s market drop has not shaken the crypto market as much as the one at the beginning of December. Luckily, the crypto market didn’t fall from an unrecoverable height and is slowly climbing its way back but not by much. The losses and gains faced by the crypto market are not enough to warrant any excitement, yet this is now an everyday case scenario. The small influxes surprise no one, as all our major coins are still significantly below their previous margins.

It is nothing new that the crypto market is trying to recover from the losses, but they make no difference as prices fluctuate. Raising one’s hopes gives no more than disappointment as the bearish market marches onwards. The next strong bullish run is the next thing to anticipate in the crypto market, as nothing will help our major coins regain their lost ground as much as a bullish run.

Bitcoin and Ethereum raise the stakes insignificantly

The bearish run has affected these two coins perhaps more than other coins, as Bitcoin and Ethereum have seen lows that no one could even fathom after so long of high prices. It wasn’t fun to see Ethereum dropping prices by $1.1k down to $3.7k. Similarly, Bitcoin has faced huger losses than any other coin, dropping almost $15,000 in price and seeing the lowest $44k. Not much has changed since then, as no bullish run has struck yet.

Bitcoin currently trades at $47,150, which is an insignificant progression since yesterday’s low of $45,500. Its market cap remains below the $900B mark, and it is at $888,135,727,950 at the time of writing. Ethereum currently trades slightly above yesterday’s lowest value of $3,715, at $3,975. Its market cap is currently $470,388,282,263. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum’s trading volumes have surged upwards by 24.15% and 37.78%, respectively.

AAVE and COMP raise themselves on the gainers’ list

The lower-ranking cryptocurrencies are seemingly seizing the opportunity to dominate the gainers’ list in turns, and the gainers’ list is constantly changing by the minute. However, Aave seems to be dominating the gainers’ list at the top, with Compound hot on its heels. Both cryptocurrencies rank a bit below the #50th rank but seem to be rising steadily up the market as their market caps expand.

Aave has a simple purpose of offering decentralized finance protocols to those who want to lend and borrow crypto. Originally launched as ‘ETHLend’ in 2017, the token is now named AAVE after a rebranding in 2018. At the time of writing, AAVE trades at $195.91 after seeing gains of 15.66%. Its market cap has surged upwards to $2,637,945,251 with its recent market value. Its trading volume is $522,380,930 after seeing a whopping 266.04% increase.

Compound is also a decentralized finance protocol that allows users to earn interest in their cryptocurrencies by investing them into one of the several pools offered by the platform. The company words by depositing cryptocurrency into the pool in exchange for cTokens, which can be used to retrieve the deposited cryptocurrency at any time. It currently trades at $204.14 after gaining by 9.97%.

Conclusion

The global crypto market seems to be at a stage of toying with the top cryptocurrencies, similar to a yoyo toy. The values of the top cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance, and Solana keep being pulled up and down with no rest and no sufficient gains.

The bearish run has continued for fourteen days now, and it shows no signs of relenting its hold on the top currencies. The time for bullish runs becomes more and more desperate as the major cryptocurrencies keep sliding down further and further below the deck.