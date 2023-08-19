Bitcoin breaks key level, bearish signal: Analysts’ insights

TL;DR Breakdown

Bitcoin’s volatile nature is nothing new, but its recent plunge has ruffled more than a few feathers in the crypto community. After weeks of relative calm, the renowned digital currency plummeted, breaking through the critical $26,000 barrier.

At one point, it came crashing down to an unsettling $25,533.70, a figure not seen in two months.

Elon Musk’s Ripple Effect

While many have been quick to point fingers at Elon Musk’s SpaceX, attributing the digital currency’s nosedive to rumors surrounding the company’s markdown and subsequent sale of its bitcoin holdings, that explanation seems somewhat superficial.

Indeed, the currency had already been grappling with the challenges posed by escalating rates and an emboldened dollar. Rob Ginsberg of Wolfe Research wasn’t surprised by this downturn. As he observed earlier in the week, bitcoin’s trend and momentum appeared shaky.

He saw the warning signs of this kind of significant drop. And while it’s currently oversold with its primary support lying between the $24,750 and $25,000 marks, Ginsberg believes the worst may not be behind us.

After a possible minor recovery, which some may mistake for a resurgence, the analyst won’t be taken aback if bitcoin finds itself grappling with the $20,000 mark by year-end.

The Dance Between $25,000 and $30,000

It isn’t the first time that bitcoin has flirted with this dangerous territory. Remember last summer to March this year? Bitcoin battled with the $25,000 line, the aftermath of its brief soar to $30,000 spurred by banking crises.

Then, in June and July, hopes were pinned on breaking the $30,000 barrier, ignited by the buzz around BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF filing.

Julius de Kempenaer, an eagle-eyed analyst at StockCharts.com, sees these shifts as more than just market whims. The consistent oscillations between $25,000 and $30,000 have carved out a discernible trading range.

Yes, Bitcoin, with its maverick tendencies, can exceed or fall short of these markers by a grand or so, but de Kempenaer is clear about one thing: the moment bitcoin steps out of this boundary, it’ll be a signal for what’s coming next.

For those hoping for brighter days, de Kempenaer does provide a glimmer of hope. Should bitcoin defy expectations and rally, aiming for its March 2022 zenith of $48,000 isn’t a pipe dream. However, if the descent continues, March 2023’s low of $19,500 might be our bleak reality.

Future Projections: A Confluence of Opinions

Ari Wald of Oppenheimer shares a similar sentiment. In his eyes, bitcoin’s recent performance signifies a shift from an upward trajectory to a more horizontal movement.

He’s keeping an eye on the $24,770 mark, viewing it as the next bulwark against further decline. Conversely, if a resurgence is on the horizon, Wald believes the digital currency might reacquaint itself with its 200-day moving average, settled at $27,300.

Katie Stockton of Fairlead Strategies, on the other hand, is a bit more optimistic. She sees the next potential drop stopping at around $25,200, with a more distant fall aiming for the $20,600 region.

She’s keenly observing the indicators, noting that while short and intermediate-term pointers lean towards a downturn, long-term metrics haven’t completely given up hope.

In the intricate dance of supply and demand, speculation and reality, bitcoin continues to challenge, frustrate, and fascinate. As the year unfolds, all eyes remain fixed on this pioneering digital currency, eager to discern its next move.

