Bitcoin industry leaders came together to make a wish for the coin. The coin telegraph contacted industry experts to find out what they wanted to wish the digital currency for its birthday celebration.



People are celebrating the fact that Bitcoin’s white paper is 12 years old. The co-founder of The Giving Block, Alex Wilson said: “For Bitcoin’s birthday, I hope it brings financial freedom to billions of people around the world.”



The Giving Block made a generous wish because it is a giving site where people can set up accounts in crypto to raise funds for important causes. The CEO and co-founder at Blockstack PBC, Muneeb Ali, said that he wanted BTC to no longer be used passively to store a value.



Instead, Mr Muneeb Ali wants the coin to become a big collateral player for financial products as a currency reserve. The Blockstack founder is pushing for the currency to be used as a reserve because it is an innovative online-based platform itself.



The founder of Transform Group and BitAngels, Michael Terpin reflected on how it took only two years for the coin to establish itself.

He went on to applaud the coin as an example of the saying that people underestimate what a decade can do but overestimate their 2-year plan.

The wish he stated he wanted was for the world to further give in to the digital currency and the freedom it gives. BitAngels is a company that is passionate about global expansion.



Jimmy Song, an instructor at Programming Blockchain said he wished the coin growth, strength and a higher price. Others that made a wish were, Alejandro De La Torre, VP of Poolin, Efi Pylarinou, fintech and blockchain advisor.



Scott Melker, trader, investor and the host of the Wolf Of All Streets Podcast and Taylor Pearson, entrepreneur and author of the End of Jobs also contributed.