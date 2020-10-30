Bitcoin birthday celebrations commence all over the world to commemorate the 12 years since the release of the Bitcoin whitepaper.

Bitcoins official birthday is tomorrow, but celebrities like Charlie Sheen, David Hasselhoff and Gilbert Gottfried are among the list already celebrating its birthday.

Halborn, a blockchain cybersecurity firm released a video to say happy birthday to the coin.

Bitcoin birthday celebrations kick off all over the world

Bitcoin birthday celebrations commence all over the world to commemorate the 12 years since it released its whitepaper. The coins official birthday is tomorrow, but celebrities like Charlie Sheen, David Hasselhoff and Gilbert Gottfried are among the list already celebrating its birthday.



Halborn, a blockchain cybersecurity firm released a video to say happy birthday to the digital currency. The coin has ensured people succeed as it is currently trading at $13,300 and outperforming itself to show off on its special day.

Satoshi Nakamoto published the whitepaper in 2008. The whitepaper detailed what cryptocurrency is and how it works.



Good news abounds since Paypal’s support resulted in a surge of investment from a plethora of companies like Square and MicroStrategy.

Companies such as Grayscale, the largest crypto-fund manager, have a reason to celebrate as they have reported $1.05 billion in crypto in 2020.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) assets surged from $1.9 billion to $4.9 billion.



For many, the digital coin has excelled past being something which can replace the fiat currency banks operate with at the moment. The whitepaper outlined that the coin has the power to emit problems such as transition costs.



Raoul Pal, CEO of Real Vision Group, said that the cryptocurrency is now one of the worlds most excellent reserve assets for pensions funds, corporations and individuals. The demand for Bitcoin is increasing across the world as more countries and individuals begin to realise its appeal.