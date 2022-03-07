TL;DR Breakdown The global crypto market reduces losses and sheds 0.36% in 24 hours. Bitcoin turns bullish, adding 0.30% in the last 24 hours. Binance Coin also sees hope in Bitcoin gains, adding 0.55%. XRP gains 1.50%, while Terra Luna sheds 1.28% in the last 24 hours.

The past 24 hours proved a blessing for the crypto market as Bitcoin gains motivated other currencies to gain value. The result was in the form of reduction of losses, while bearishness was replaced by bullishness in the majority of the currencies. Recent times have brought cryptocurrencies to the forefront of investments, impacting global investments. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc., came to the limelight with their use in aid for Ukraine. While at the same time, they were used by Russians to protect themselves from sanctions. They have assumed a significant place, though it is yet to be seen how long it will continue.

There are suggestions regarding cryptocurrency regulation in different parts of the world. It is used for various purposes without any regulation because of its decentralized nature. If it happens, there are chances that the purpose for crypto might be lost. Bitcoin came to the market with the motive of decentralization, and if the motive is no more, the crypto business might not be useful. It is to be seen in the upcoming days after the clouds were created due to Russia-Ukraine subside.

Here is a brief overview of the current market situation using currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.

BTC regains ground

Bitcoin has found many uses because of the benefits it brings. A bold step that El Salvador took was its use as the state currency. Though this decision ultimately affected the country’s economy, Bitcoin has begun to bring the fruits of this decision. Bitcoin has found various uses, and one of them is a Bitcoin-run vet hospital where treatment costs about $0.25. Chivo Hospital is the first in this chain, and other organizations might continue following in its footsteps.

The data for the last 24 hours shows that Bitcoin has gained 0.30% in the last 24 hours. In comparison, the seven-day data shows that it has gained 0.46%. Bitcoin price has also improved due to new gains and is in the $38.696.28 range. As the gains continue, it is nearing $39K. The improvements might take it to the recent resistance level of $40K.

The current market cap for Bitcoin is estimated to be $734,170,457,000. In comparison, the 24-hour trading volume of Bitcoin is about $23,228,064,041.

BNB revives

Binance Coin has also revived after the market gained momentum. The data for the last 24 hours tells of new additions valuing 0.55%. If we look at the seven-day data, it shows gains of 2.51%. The result of these gains is the improved price of Binance Coin, which has risen to $378.75. If further improvement results from market bullishness, the price might soon cross the $400 level.

The new improvements have strengthened the market cap for Binance Coin, which, as per the latest updates, is $62,502,782,642. If we compare the 24-hour trading volume, it is estimated to be $1,501,617,125. The graph for this currency tells of improving value after steep decline resulting from market bearishness.

XRP also in a gaining mood

XRP has also gained momentum and added 1.50% in the last 24 hours. The seven-day data is also satisfactory as it has gained 2.36%. XRP coin has improved its price over the past few days, and it is currently in the $0.7466 range.

The current market cap for it is about $35,911,602,556. While the 24-hour trading volume of it is estimated to be $2,525,611,797. The same amount can be converted to 3,372,204,586 XRP.

The circulating supply of this coin is about 47,949,281,138 XRP. The graph shows that it has been through some rough fluctuations that brought astounding dips to its value. The recent gains have given it a bit of support.

LUNA continues bearish

Terra LUNA has yet not been able to get out of the bearish limbo. For the last 24 hours, its performance tells of a loss of 1.28%. In contrast, the performance for the past week shows that it has gained 8.79%. Compared to its gains, the current situation might be a start of dips for this coin.

The market cap for this coin is estimated to be $30,342,940,374. If we take a peek at its 24-hour trading volume, it is estimated to be $2,985,947,073. If we convert this amount to its native currency, it results in 36,127,584 LUNA. The circulating supply of Terra LUNA during the last 24 hours remained 367,125,232 LUNA.

Final Thoughts

The market is slowly getting back on track as Bitcoin and altcoins have seen a rallying trend. The results are evident as the global market cap has improved to $1.73T. The ongoing situation in Eastern Europe has improved as the Ukrainians have continued to resist. Thus, there are hopes for Western markets, which have increased investments. If the situation remains favorable for investments, the market will strengthen further. Analysts hope that the market will continue in the right direction.