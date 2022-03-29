TL;DR Breakdown The global crypto market continues the bullish rally, adding 1.78% over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin continues in a gaining mood, added 1.57% over the last 24 hours.

Binance Coin is also keeping the momentum unchanged, adding 9.28%.

XRP and Shiba Inu are also still in a favorable situation, adding 1.68% and 6.05%, respectively.

The global crypto market is continuing to be bullish as the rally towards it continues. The difference between the recent performance and the last few days is that of change in the pace of gains. Compared to other days, the gains for the last 24 hours have lowered, and most of the coins have seen a sharp fall in the value of gains. The fluctuations are mainly the result of lessened gains as the investors might be looking for another market test. It is yet to be seen if this will result in another rally of bullishness or steep depreciation in the value.

The US is trying to strengthen crypto and find alternatives so that it has a safe way if anything unruly happens. The latest is the ‘ECASH Bill,’ which will boost the steps toward a digital dollar. It would be a digital alternative to the dollar and might have an important role in determining the future of crypto. There is no surety about how the market and investors will respond to this change, but it will have widespread impacts. Here is a brief overview of the current market situation using the performance of Bitcoin, Binance Coin, and some other altcoins.

BTC lowers the gains

Bitcoin rally has continued in a charged manner for the last few days. The recent addition to its huge bulk is the purchase of $1 billion worth of Bitcoin that LUNA Foundation Guard purchased. The crypto companies and other investors know that Bitcoin is still the most significant coin and can play an important role in their business, which is why the investments have continued unaffected.

The data for the last 24 hours shows that Bitcoin has been able to add 1.56%. If we compare the gains for the last seven days, Bitcoin has grown 15.44%. Bitcoin price underwent fluctuations a couple of weeks back, but it seems to be stable. The current price for Bitcoin is in the $47,535.00 range.

The market cap value of Bitcoin is estimated to be $903,420,953,428. In comparison, the 24-hour trading volume is estimated to be $35,708,661,477.

BNB continues to add gains

Binance Coin has lower gains than Bitcoin, while it is also following the trend of lowered gains. The result has been in the form of an addition of 1.21% over the last 24 hours. In comparison, its weekly gains show a relatively better value as its gains amount to 9.28%. The current price for Binance Coin is in the $434.24 range.

The market cap value for Binance Coin has continued to enhance. It is current value is estimated to be $71,735,730,779. If we compare the 24-hour trading volume, it seems a bit lower than the other days and is about $2,096,967,244.

The value of trading volume in its native currency is about 4,826,666. The circulating supply of this coin is about 165,116,761 BNB.

XRP experiences fluctuation

XRP has also been in gains, though fluctuations lowered its gains. It is evident from the weekly graph which shows sharp fluctuation in the performance. The main reason is lowered investments as investors try to stay on the safe side.

If we look at its performance for the last 24 hours, it has gained 1.68%. In comparison, the weekly gains are about 4.02%. The current price for Binance Coin is in the $0.8778 range. The price might continue to improve if the value of gains is unhampered.

The current market cap value for XRP is estimated to be $42,231,118,472. In comparison, the 24-hour trading volume for this coin is in the $3,183,710,827 range. The value of the circulating supply for the last 24 hours is about 48,121,609,012.

SHIB unable to maintain the momentum

Shiba Inu has also been bullish in recent days. Though it didn’t turn bearish, the momentum of the gains hasn’t been maintained. The data for the last 24 hours shows that it has added 6.05%. If we compare the weekly data, it has added 19.12%.

The current price value for Shiba Inu is estimated to be $0.00002741. If we look at its market cap value, it is in the $15,047,713,455 range. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $3,650,873,415. The circulating supply for it remained 549,063,278,876,302 SHIB.

Final Thoughts

The market has been in a good mood as the gains influx continued. The major change was shifted in the amount of gains compared to the other days. The said trend was dominant in most of the coins as they didn’t perform like the other days. The gains have taken the global market cap value to $2.14T, which might continue to outperform its previous values. The current change might bring new gains to the market, but it is not yet sure because the lowering gains tell of the uncertainty in the market.