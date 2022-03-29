TL;DR Breakdown

The Terra price analysis is strongly bullish.

LUNA price has surged to an all-time high once again.

Strong support for LUNA is present at $101.4.

The Terra price analysis is strongly bullish for today as the coin has rallied high towards discovering a record high today. LUNA price has jumped to $105.5 as bulls continue to rally high for the 4th day consecutively, and the bullish momentum seems strong. The cryptocurrency retraced after peaking at $101.4 on 10th March, but bulls started to show momentum again on 26th March, and the price broke past its previous record high in an aggressive manner.

LUNA/USD 1-day price chart: Bulls discover new grounds

The 1-day price chart for Terra price analysis shows the bulls have been controlling the market mostly for the past week as the price trend line is upwards. The LUNA/USD is currently trading at $105.5, discovering a new record high. The coin has gained more than 10 percent value during the last 24 hours, and the coin also shows a 12.7 percent increase in value over the past seven days. The moving average indicator in the one-day price chart is trading at the $95.1 position. The trading volume has also increased tremendously by 180 percent today.

LUNA/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

The volatility has been high, with the Bollinger bands expanding. The upper band is at $102.1 below the price level, representing support for LUNA and the lower band is at $82.9, representing the strongest support for LUNA price. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) score has reached near the border of the overbought region at index 66 but shows some more room for further bullish practice.

Terra price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

The four hours Terra price analysis is showing signs of an upswing as the price has improved remarkably during the day. The bullish momentum has been intensifying over the past few hours again, and the price has been progressing upwards. Currently, it is present at the $105.6 mark, and it can close further higher today.

LUNA/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: TradingView

The volatility is also high on the 4-hour price chart as its upper value has reached the $102.9 limit and its lower value is at the $84.7 position; the indicator shows high volatility for LUNA. The Bollinger bands maintain the average value of $93.8. The RSI score is increasing again as the price is going up again due to the recent buying activity in the market. The RSI indicator shows a reading of 74 on the 4-hour chart as it trades in the overbought region, and the curve is upwards.

Terra price analysis conclusion

The Terra price analysis shows bulls are showing remarkable performance and has rallied high today towards $105.5 as the coin has hit a record high today. We expect LUNA/USD to close the day with a new ATH value.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.