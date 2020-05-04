The Bitcoin Association Switzerland registration is being hailed as a success of the European nation’s crypto-friendly policies. Recently, the Bitcoin Association registered as a non-profit organization in Zurich, Switzerland, which would further boost its credentials as a trustworthy BTC entity capable of carrying the Bitcoin flag across the globe.

Swiss regulations are stringent and hence carry high value in the eyes of the crypto community. Lately, the country is enacting crypto-friendly policies to attract more blockchain, DLT-based, and crypto firms. The Bitcoin Association Switzerland registration would certainly help it preach the BTC gospel more credibly throughout the world.

Bitcoin Association Switzerland registration to boost its visibility

Switzerland has always carried a tag of trustworthy financial services. The Bitcoin Association Switzerland registration is likely to benefit from the same label thereby helping it boost its visibility. Moreover, the organization has been actively promoting the crypto cause throughout the globe by lobbying for crypto legal and compliance issues.

The recognition gained through registration would help it champion its social crypto cause. It is a step forward by the organization to increase blockchain awareness, push for crypto adoption, and generate support for crypto in the legislative circles.

Crypto-friendly policies of Switzerland policies will fuel the credibility of crypto

The benevolent efforts of the Bitcoin Association have not gone unnoticed by the community. Its support for technical infrastructure, crypto policies, policy frameworks, conferences, and training is well regarded across the world. It has actively worked with various governments to resolve crypto policy matters.

The Bitcoin Association Switzerland registration would give more credibility to all these aspects and pave the way for further cementing the blockchain cause. Most importantly, the financial czars would now realize the rising virtual currency realm and take notice.

Rise of crypto-friendly nations

More countries now realize the potential of cryptocurrencies and distributed ledger technology. Switzerland is known for its crypto-friendly policies aimed to attract more innovative entrepreneurs. It is no surprise that a progressive organization like the Bitcoin Association chose a Swiss address.

Zurich is a global financial hub. Thus, Switzerland embracing blockchain technology means a lot to the crypto realm. In 2018, the country’s Economics Minister openly stated that the country wants to be a crypto nation. Interestingly, capital Zug is now referred to as ‘crypto valley.’