Bitcoin Analyst Foresees Rapid Price Recovery Amid Coinbase Premium Gap Trend

2 mins read
Bitcoin analyst

Contents
1. Pre-ETF Vs Post-ETF launch
2. Multiple plummets and shifting selling pressure
3. Bitcoin analyst sees potential for rapid price recovery
TL;DR

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Bitcoin could see a quick price boost as selling pressure from US Coinbase users decreases.
  • Recent shifts in the Coinbase Premium Gap suggest a more balanced market between buyers and sellers.
  • Despite recent price drops, the outlook for Bitcoin’s recovery is cautiously optimistic

A prominent Bitcoin analyst has offered a confident outlook for Bitcoin’s price recovery in the wake of recent developments involving the Coinbase Premium Gap. This metric, which tracks price disparities between Coinbase and Binance, has drawn attention due to its potential implications for the market. The Bitcoin analyst’s observations suggest a favorable climate for Bitcoin, albeit amidst recent price drops. 

In recent times, the Coinbase Premium Gap has been under scrutiny as it reflects shifts in buying and selling pressure on the popular cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase. A positive gap indicates higher Bitcoin prices on Coinbase, typically associated with increased buying pressure, while a negative gap signifies higher prices on Binance, indicative of heightened selling pressure.

Pre-ETF Vs Post-ETF launch

At the start of the month and leading up to the launch of Bitcoin spot Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), the Coinbase Premium Gap displayed a positive trend. This suggested that US institutional investors, known to favor Coinbase, were accumulating Bitcoin in preparation for the ETFs. The positive premium underscored their strong buying presence.

However, following the ETF launch, the Coinbase Premium Gap took a sharp nosedive into negative territory. This abrupt shift indicated that American holders had substantially increased their selling pressure on Coinbase. Simultaneously, Bitcoin experienced its first significant post-ETF price drop. This event marked the start of the indicator’s extended run in the red zone, a stark contrast to its earlier trend in the year.

Multiple plummets and shifting selling pressure

In the days that followed, Bitcoin witnessed further price declines, accompanied by an increase in selling pressure on Coinbase. However, during the recent wave of price drops, the Coinbase Premium Gap did not reach deeply negative values. In fact, the indicator briefly revisited the neutral mark amid this decline. This suggests that while US institutional traders are likely still selling, their selling pressure is not substantially greater than that of global investors who prefer Binance.

Bitcoin analyst sees potential for rapid price recovery

The Bitcoin analyst interprets these observations as a potential catalyst for a rapid price recovery in Bitcoin. The weakening selling pressure from US institutional traders on Coinbase may contribute to a more favorable market climate. However, it is essential to note that cryptocurrency markets are highly volatile, and price predictions should be taken with caution.

Amid these developments, Bitcoin recently broke below the $39,000 level, marking its first descent to this range since the beginning of December. The current price dynamics, influenced by various factors, continue to shape the cryptocurrency’s performance.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Nick James

Nick is a technologist with a special interest in Blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. He has actively participated in the industry for several years. His main passion is sharing news within the crypto community.

