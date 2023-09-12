Binance.US pushes back against SEC’s “unreasonable” deposition requests: Details

TL;DR Breakdown

In a recent legal development that has caught the attention of the cryptocurrency community, Binance.US has vehemently opposed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) motion to compel further details from the exchange.

Attorneys for BAM Trading Services, the entity that operates Binance.US, filed sealed documents on September 12, arguing that the SEC’s requests for production and interrogatories were “overly broad, unduly burdensome,” and went “beyond the scope of the consent order.”

The SEC had demanded depositions from BAM CEO Brian Shroder and Chief Financial Officer Jasmine Lee, a request that BAM attorneys labeled as “unreasonable.” They contended that neither Shroder nor Lee had unique knowledge concerning the day-to-day management details related to the custody and transfer of customer assets at Binance.US. Instead, the attorneys pointed out that BAM had offered alternative witnesses, such as Chief Information Security Officer Erik Kellogg, who could provide more insights into the company’s operations.

The stakes of confidentiality

The legal wrangling escalated after both parties agreed on a protective motion on September 11. This motion requires the filing of confidential information under seal, restricting access to specific parties like the judge, attorneys, plaintiffs, and defendants. The protective order aims to maintain the confidentiality of non-public information during court proceedings, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing legal battle.

BAM’s legal team also took the opportunity to challenge the SEC’s allegations, stating that the regulator had “no evidence to support its unsubstantiated allegations” that customer assets had been diverted. They emphasized that all evidence, including documents, declarations, and sworn deposition testimony, supported BAM’s position that it had custody and control of its digital assets.

The case has ignited discussions among legal experts and cryptocurrency enthusiasts, many of whom are closely watching how this legal standoff will impact the broader regulatory landscape for digital assets in the United States. With the SEC’s increasing scrutiny of cryptocurrency exchanges and the growing importance of compliance in the crypto space, the outcome of this case could set a precedent for future interactions between regulators and crypto businesses.

In summary, the ongoing legal battle between Binance.US and the SEC has reached a new level of intensity, with both sides digging in their heels. As the case unfolds, it will undoubtedly serve as a litmus test for the regulatory environment surrounding cryptocurrencies, particularly in the United States.