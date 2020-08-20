Binance Smart Chain has announced the completion of its integration with Band Protocol to provide developers with secure and customizable oracles to build scalable smart contract applications.

According to the announcement Binance Smart Chain, an EVM compatible blockchain built by crypto exchange Binance has unite with cross-chain data oracle platform to enable developers to create fine-tuned oracle scripts on BandChain.

Notably, developers can take advantage of 5-seconds block time and Band Protocol’s streamlined oracle mechanisms, to develop better more reliable decentralized finance applications (DeFi) using Band oracle’s price feed.

Additionally, the new integration would also enable developers create custom oracle scripts of their choice as well as have complete access to Band Protocol’s tools to reliably connect smart contracts to any external data source or API to leverage real-world data within their decentralized applications.

Binance Smart Chain leads to Swipe, Band Protocol partnership

In addition to its integration with Binance Smart Chain, Band Protocol have also partnered with multi-asset digital wallet and Visa debit card platform Swipe over the implementation of Band Protocol’s secure and scalable oracles on the launch of SwipeFi, the money market protocol coming soon to Binance Smart Chain.

Notably, SwipeFI is the first proposed multi-asset money market protocol to be launched on Binance Smart Chain which will include stablecoins and various cryptocurrencies.

Using BandChain, an independent blockchain built, SwipeFi developers can create fine-tuned custom decentralized oracles that specify any external data source to connect to, aggregation methods and update parameters.

Additionally, Swipe has also listed Band Protocol (BAND) on the Swipe Wallet and Swipe Visa Card Platform to enable users buy, sell, convert and spend BAND at over 60 million merchants worldwide.

Swipe, Band Protocol partnership to enable blockchain adoption growth

Joselito Lizarondo, Swipe CEO, while expressing his excitement to work with Band Protocol, noted he was confident the cross-chain data oracle platform would support its needs for SwipeFi.

He added that Swipe was thrilled to add Band Price Oracles to its ecosystem which would invariably assist it achieves its priorities of scalability, accuracy, and security of data.

Similarly, Soravis Srinawakoon, Band Protocol CEO & Co-Founder said, Band Protocol is thrilled to support SwipeFi with highly ecentralized oracle technology upon their launch.

He further stated that the strategic partnership would lead to further adoption of blockchain technology and growth of digital currency.