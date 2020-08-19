The Binance Coin price line fell below the $22.4 mark on the 18th of August. Copper Hopper is a Trading View analyst who believes that the BNB price will rise towards the $27 mark next.

1-Day Binance Coin price analysis

Binance Coin price chart by Trading View

The price line had fallen below the $22.4 mark, to a day’s low of $22.36 US Dollars. At the time of writing, the Binance Coin traded at $22.53 US Dollars.

What to expect from Binance Coin?

The Trading View analyst Crypto Hopper is of the opinion that the cryptocurrency’s price line will rise towards the $26 mark ahead.

Binance Coin price chart by Trading View

The analyst drew the technical analysis on the 1-Day chart for the BNBUSD trading pair. Currently, Binance Coin happens to be staying near the $23 resistance, while it will need to gain a 15% of its price to reach its yearly high of $27 from 2020. Binance Coin has not surpassed its January high and the analyst believes that the cryptocurrency is likely to perform good and rise to the $27 level.

The next important resistance lies at the $27 mark since the cryptocurrency rose to the $27 mark in its 2018 bull run. If Binance Coin is able to break the $27 mark, it will turn quite bullish. The analyst believes that even if BNB will not break through the $27 resistance, it will still attempt to approach the price resistance in the next couple of weeks.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.