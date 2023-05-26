Binance inks deal to launch an exchange in Thailand

TL;DR Breakdown

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance continues its global expansion by obtaining regulatory approvals in Thailand. Gulf Binance, a joint venture between the crypto exchange and Gulf Innova, the innovation arm of Gulf Energy, has been granted digital asset operator licenses by Thailand’s Ministry of Finance. These licenses authorize the firm to operate a regulated crypto exchange under the supervision of the country’s Securities and Exchange Commission.

Binance will set up the exchange by Q4

In an announcement made on May 26, the exchange revealed that Gulf Binance plans to launch a digital asset exchange in Thailand by the fourth quarter of 2023. This new venture will combine the crypto firm’s expertise in digital assets with Gulf’s extensive knowledge of the Thai market. The two companies have been collaborating closely for over a year, exploring the possibility of establishing a local digital asset exchange.

Gulf Energy, led by Thai billionaire Sarath Ratanavadi, initiated discussions with the exchange in January 2023 to explore this opportunity. The collaboration aims to leverage Binance’s expertise alongside Gulf’s established local presence and network to showcase the potential of blockchain technology in meeting the needs of Thai users.

Thailand has emerged as a crypto-friendly country and has demonstrated a strong commitment to cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. This has created a favorable environment for the exchange’s expansion plans. The Thai government’s proactive approach toward crypto regulation has been evident, with recent moves to implement protective measures for cryptocurrency investors. In January 2023, the financial regulator introduced new rules mandating crypto custodians to develop contingency plans to address unforeseen events.

The exchange wants to showcase blockchain’s potential

Gulf Energy, in addition to its partnership with the exchange, has also made strategic investments in Binance’s United States-based arm, Binance US. The company disclosed in April 2022 that it had invested in “Series Seed Preferred Stock issued by BAM Trading Services,” the operator of Binance US.

By securing regulatory approvals and establishing a presence in Thailand, the exchange is further expanding its global reach and solidifying its position as a leading cryptocurrency exchange. The collaboration between the firm and Gulf Energy’s innovation arm aims to tap into the potential of the Thai market while complying with the regulatory framework set by the country’s authorities.

As Gulf Binance prepares to launch the new digital asset exchange in Thailand, cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors in the country can look forward to enhanced access to crypto trading services and a platform supported by the combined expertise of Binance and Gulf Energy.