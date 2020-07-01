After the price crash on 27th June, the altcoin market followed a brief price bounce just before approaching the charts for 30th June. The Binance Coin price line varied between the $15.35 to $15.45 levels near the time of writing.

1-Day Binance Coin price analysis (30th June)

Binance Coin Price Chart by Trading View

At the start, the coin traded about the $15.50 level following the price bounce towards across the $15.55 mark on 29th June.

For the day’s lowest, the cryptocurrency fell to $15.25 US Dollars in the afternoon, whereas, at the time of writing, Binance Coin was observed trading at $15.44 US Dollars.

Binance Coin price on technical indicators

Binance Coin price chart by Trading View

The moving averages observed a price bounce for the Binance Coin / US Dollar trading pair just before BNB approached 30th June. While the cryptocurrency market crashed on 27th June, BNB price fell towards the $14.80 mark.

The cryptocurrency saw a price bounce on 28th June, after which it moved above the $15.40 level and traded between the $15.20 to $15.60 levels until the end of 30th June.

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (20EMA) closed at $15.437, while the 50-Day Moving Average (50MA) was observed at the $15.430 level mark at the time of closure.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) dropped to 23.89 in the afternoon, which was when the BNBUSD pair briefly fell below the $15.25 level. At the time, the RSI indicator showed a mildly oversold Binance Coin, whereas, at the time of writing, the technical indicator was at 52.31.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.