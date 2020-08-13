On the 12th of August, the Binance Coin price line rose past the $21.8 mark. Peyman RMI is a crypto analyst on Trading View who believes that the BNBUSD pair will rise towards the $30 level.

1-Day Binance Coin price analysis

Binance Coin price chart by Trading View

At the beginning of the day, BNB price was observed trading near the $21.2 level. At the time of writing, Binance Coin was priced at $21.52 US Dollars.

What’s next for Binance Coin price?

The Trading View analyst Peyman RMI is of the opinion that the BNBUSD pair will see to a new target at the $30 mark in the long-term trade.

Binance Coin price chart by Trading View

The analyst suggested that the BNB price will accumulate between the $21 and $22 marks before it shows wave corrections towards the upside. The first price target for this trade pattern was marked at the $24.4 mark, after which the price is expected to be corrected below the $23 level.

After the first correction, the price line is expected to rise past $25 which is expected to be followed by a correction towards the $24 mark, and then a final ascend marked towards the $29 mark. This trade idea has not come into play as of yet.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.