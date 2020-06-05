On the 4th of June, the Binance Coin price line fell towards a low of $17.15. The trading pair’s price line varied within a day’s range of $17.4935797 — $17.5591447, while the brief pullback during the day resulted in a recovery of BNB’s price above the $17.55 mark.

1-Day Binance Coin price analysis (4th June)

Binance Coin Price Chart by Trading View

BNB was observed starting the day’s trade with a price near the $17.50 level. The Binance Coin / US Dollar trading pair fell towards the $17.15 mark, where it saw a day’s low of $17.0989307 US Dollars.

The cryptocurrency recovered its price in the afternoon, and its price line returned above the $17.55 mark on the charts. At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency traded at $17.5421040 US Dollars.

Binance Coin price movement on technical indicators

Binance Coin Price Chart by Trading View

The moving average technical indicators for the BNBUSD trading pair showed a ruffled price trend on the 4th of June.

The moving averages began the day’s trade with their initial standing below the $17.50 level. The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (20EMA) and the 50-Day Moving Average (50MA) fell short near 09:00 GMT during the day when the technical indicators fell below the $17.20 mark.

At the time of closure, the 20EMA was observed at $17.5512795, while the 50MA closed at $17.5548328 on the 4th of June.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stayed within its normal range of 30.00 — 70.00 through most of the 4th of June, while the technical indicator fell to a low of 11.46 at 09:19 GMT. Such a low value for the RSI showed that Binance Coin was highly oversold at the time. The technical indicator was observed closing at 42.73.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.