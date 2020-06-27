The Binance Coin price line was observed downward trending towards the $15.70 level. The coin traded within a price range of $15.62 to $15.97.

1-Day Binance Coin price analysis (26th June)

Binance Coin price chart by Trading View

While the cryptocurrency traded near the $15.90 mark at the beginning of 26th June, the price line gradually moved towards the $15.60 level.

During the price fall, the RSI on the daily charts was observed to be very bearish. The price line showed ruffled price movements until after 15:00 GMT when the cryptocurrency’s price approached the $15.75 mark, near which it traded for the rest of the day’s trade. At the time of writing, Binance Coin was observed trading at a price of $15.70 US Dollars.

Binance Coin price on technical indicators

Binance Coin Price Chart by Trading View

On 26th June, the moving average technical indicators show a disheveled trading pattern for Binance Coin before the BNBUSD trading pair settled near the $15.75 mark towards the evening.

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (20EMA) closed at $15.70, whereas the 50-Day Moving Average (50MA) was observed at the $15.69 level at the time of the day’s closure.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was observed at a low of 15.71 near 07:00 GMT. At the time, the Binance Coin / US Dollar trading pair had turned bearish, and it fell towards the $15.60 mark, and the technical indicator shows that the cryptocurrency was oversold at the time.

At 09:36 GMT, the RSI indicator was observed at 82.41, which means that Binance Coin was overbought at the instance. At the time of writing, the RSI for BNBUSD was observed at 62.42.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.