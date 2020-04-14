BNB rose above the $14.80 mark after midday on the 13th of April. The cryptocurrency gradually moved its way across the $15.00 level.

1-Day Binance Coin Price Analysis (13th April)

Binance Coin Price Chart by TradingView

The BNB price line was observed at the $14.20 mark at the beginning of the day. The cryptocurrency’s price fell between the $13.80 and $14.00 levels until 10:00 GMT, after which the price rose across the $14.80 mark. The cryptocurrency showed ruffled price movements after midday on the 13th of April, and the price gradually saw an uptrend across the $15.00 level as the day moved to its end. Binance Coin had reached a trading value of $15.1310531 US Dollars at the time of the day’s closure.

Binance Coin: technical indicators

Binance Coin Price Chart by TradingView

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed right above the 50-Day Moving Average (MA), at $15.0758461. The 50MA closed at the bottom, at $15.0222072.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) closed at the 67.04 mark on the scale for the 13th of April, while it moved above the level 50.00 after 14:00 GMT. The RSI fell to a low of 19.20 at 12:00 GMT, which shows that the coin was oversold.

Featured Image by TeeFarm.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.