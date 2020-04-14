BNB rose above the $14.80 mark after midday on the 13th of April. The cryptocurrency gradually moved its way across the $15.00 level.
1-Day Binance Coin Price Analysis (13th April)
Binance Coin Price Chart by TradingView
The BNB price line was observed at the $14.20 mark at the beginning of the day. The cryptocurrency’s price fell between the $13.80 and $14.00 levels until 10:00 GMT, after which the price rose across the $14.80 mark. The cryptocurrency showed ruffled price movements after midday on the 13th of April, and the price gradually saw an uptrend across the $15.00 level as the day moved to its end. Binance Coin had reached a trading value of $15.1310531 US Dollars at the time of the day’s closure.
Binance Coin: technical indicators
Binance Coin Price Chart by TradingView
The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed right above the 50-Day Moving Average (MA), at $15.0758461. The 50MA closed at the bottom, at $15.0222072.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) closed at the 67.04 mark on the scale for the 13th of April, while it moved above the level 50.00 after 14:00 GMT. The RSI fell to a low of 19.20 at 12:00 GMT, which shows that the coin was oversold.
