The BNB line headed across the $14.10 mark before it saw a price fall of $0.30 US Dollars towards the end of the 11th of April.
1-Day Binance Coin Price Analysis (11th April)
Binance Coin Price Chart by TradingView
The BNB line was at the $13.70 mark when the day began while the cryptocurrency saw an uptrend towards the $14.10 mark. The price line travelled to a day’s high of $14.12366131 US Dollars, after which it saw a continuous price fall until 21:00 GMT. The cryptocurrency moved below the $13.60 level and saw a day’s low of $13.35580450 US Dollars. The cryptocurrency closed the trade at the $13.8254779 mark.
Binance Coin: technical indicators
Binance Coin Featured Price Chart by TradingView
The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at the $13.8242596 mark, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed below the 20EMA, at $13.8080033. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) closed at 51.99.
