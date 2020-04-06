The Binance Coin price line fell below the $13.75 level on the price chart for the 5th of April. The cryptocurrency traded between the $13.45 and $13.95 marks for the day.

1-Day Binance Coin Price Analysis (5th April)

Binance Coin Price Chart by TradingView

The cryptocurrency moved towards the $13.85 level at the beginning of the day’s trade. The coin saw bears after 03:00 GMT, which made the price to fall between the $13.65 and $13.75 levels. The Binance Coin / US Dollar trading pair remained between the said trading range until after 17:00 GMT when the coin saw another bearish movement and briefly fell to a day’s low of $13.4191657 US Dollars. The cryptocurrency closed the day’s trade at a trading value of $13.6969332 US Dollars.

Binance Coin: technical indicators

Binance Coin Featured Price Chart by TradingView

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at the $13.7032360 mark, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed below the 20EMA and the BNBUSD pair, at $13.6966269.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reached a low of 13.92 at 17:18 GMT, which means that the coin was oversold at that time. The RSI closed at the 48.19 mark on the scale for the 5th of April.

Featured Image by mohamed Hassan.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.