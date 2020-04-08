The BNBUSD pair fell below the $14.60 level on the 7th of April. The cryptocurrency traded between the $14.20 and $15.60 levels on the price chart for the day.
1-Day Binance Coin Price Analysis (7th April)
Binance Coin Price Chart by TradingView
The cryptocurrency was on a bullish momentum at the beginning of the day. The price line rose across the $15.40 level as it entered the day’s chart. The BNBUSD pair reached a high of $15.5056258 US Dollars, after which it fell to the $14.80 mark. With ruffled price movements, the cryptocurrency saw another rise across the $15.40 level, which was followed by a long bearish movement that made the price line fall below the $14.40 mark. The cryptocurrency reached a day’s low of $15.2585577 US Dollars. BNB closed the day with a trading value of $14.6899006 US Dollars.
Binance Coin: technical indicators
Binance Coin Price Chart by TradingView
The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at $14.6568118, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed below the 20EMA, at $14.6069149.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell to a low of 10.09 at 02:25 GMT, which means that the coin was highly oversold at that time. The RSI closed the day at 60.30.
