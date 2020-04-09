The cryptocurrency’s price was observed heading across the $15.30 mark on the 8th of April. The coin traded between the $14.60 and $15.40 marks for the day’s trade.

1-Day Binance Coin Price Analysis (8th April)

Binance Coin Price Chart by TradingView

Binance Coin saw bulls before 03:00 GMT on the 8th of April. The BNB price line readily rose across the $15.30 mark where it saw a day’s high of $15.3491643 US Dollars. After approaching the day’s high, the BNBUSD pair saw dishevelled price movements through the rest of the day, where it traded between the $14.80 and $15.20 levels. The cryptocurrency closed the day’s trade at a value of $15.0680089 US Dollars.

Binance Coin: technical indicators

Binance Coin Price Chart by TradingView

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at the $15.1034626 mark, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed above the 20EMA, at $15.1322241.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose to 86.11 when it saw bulls near the beginning of the day, which means that Binance Coin was overbought before 03:00 GMT. The RSI closed at 38.05.

Featured Image by Deedster.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.