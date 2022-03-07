TL;DR Breakdown

Binance charity donates $2.5 million to Ukraine to cater for Children.

Many in northern part of Ukraine continue to feel massive impact of Russia’s invasion.

UNICEF calls for more donation to provide more help for Ukrainians.

Binance Charity, an arm of Binance exchange, has donated $2.5 million in cryptocurrency to UNICEF to help the world organization cater for children in Ukraine as Russian troops continue to sack deeper into the country.

UNICEF announced Binance Charity donation in a statement on their website on Sunday revealing that the donation came in cryptocurrency.

The donation by Binance exchange has lined them up behind a growing list of individuals and coporate bodies that have donated money to Ukraine within the crypto ecosystem and taking a stand for the country’s struggle.

UNICEF thanked Binance for its contribution in the Sunday statement, noting that the money came at the right time. The world body highlighted that the escalation of the armed conflict is profoundly affecting the population.

As Russian troops continue to advance inward into Ukraine and attack various infrastructures, it has affected the lives of many residents in the northern part of Ukraine.

Amidst this crisis, UNICEF is centered on providing water, education, and protection to children; promoting health and hygiene assistance to communities; working with Ukraine’s regional governments to back their community support programs; and supporting mobile teams providing child protection services.

Beyond Binance Charity donation, UNICEF calls for more donations amidst war

The global body also called for more donations to alleviate the suffering of children and other victims in Ukraine.

“Children in Ukraine are terrified, in shock, and desperate for safety. We rely on the generosity and support of the global business community to help UNICEF and our partners reach those children and their families whose lives and futures hang in the balance,” said Carla Hadid Mardini, Director of UNICEF’s Private Fundraising and Partnerships Division in Geneva. “We thank Binance Charity for their quick support, which will help us at this critical time,” she added.