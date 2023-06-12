Binance announces removal of trading pairs and margin delisting

TL;DR Breakdown

Binance, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has announced the removal of several spot trading pairs. The affected trading pairs, including BIFI/BUSD, DASH/BNB, FIO/BUSD, DASH/BNB, FIO/BUSD, GAL/BNB, ILV/BNB, KLAY/BNB, LIT/ETH, MC/BNB, MINA/BNB, MLN/BUSD, ONE/ETH, OXT/BUSD, PEOPLE/BNB, PEOPLE/ETH, QNT/BNB, WAXP/BNB, XTZ/ETH, ZEC/BNB, and ZRX/ETH will cease trading on June 14 at specific times. Users are advised that they can still trade these assets on other available trading pairs on Binance.

Delisting on Binance margin

In addition to the removal of spot trading pairs, Binance Margin will delist the BNT/BUSD, CVX/BTC, POLS/BUSD, POWR/BUSD, STPT/BUSD, and STRAX/BUSD isolated margin pairs. The delisting process will commence on June 19 at 06:00 UTC. Before the delisting, Binance Margin will suspend isolated margin borrowing for the mentioned pairs on June 13 at 06:00 UTC. Users are advised to note the important dates and take necessary actions accordingly. Subsequently, on June 19, 2023, at 06:00 UTC, users’ positions will be closed, and an automatic settlement will be conducted.

All pending orders on the delisted pairs will be canceled. During the delisting process, users cannot update their positions. It is strongly recommended that users close their positions and transfer their assets from Margin Wallets to Spot Wallets before the cessation of margin trading to avoid potential losses.

Binance advises users to take note of the following details regarding the removal of trading pairs and delisting on Binance Margin:

Trading Bots: Binance will terminate Trading Bots services for the affected spot trading pairs at specific times on June 14. Users are strongly urged to update or cancel their Trading Bots to avoid potential losses.

Margin Trading: During the delisting process on Binance Margin, users cannot update their positions. It is highly recommended that users close their positions and/or transfer their assets from Margin Wallets to Spot Wallets before June 19 at 06:00 UTC.