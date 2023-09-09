Joe Biden is now absolutely terrified of China – But why?

Description As the global power dynamics shift, Joe Biden seems increasingly uneasy about China’s growing economic clout. Delving deep into the geopolitical landscape, it’s clear that Biden is looking for a robust counter-strategy to China’s economic might. China’s influence isn’t just a mirage; it’s a tangible, expanding reality that the U.S. can no longer ignore. The … Read more

As the global power dynamics shift, Joe Biden seems increasingly uneasy about China’s growing economic clout. Delving deep into the geopolitical landscape, it’s clear that Biden is looking for a robust counter-strategy to China’s economic might. China’s influence isn’t just a mirage; it’s a tangible, expanding reality that the U.S. can no longer ignore.

The Chessboard of Global Finance

Ditching the confines of the Oval Office, Biden is aggressively vying for international backing to bolster the World Bank’s financial might. Why, you ask? Simple. There’s a looming pressure to bankroll the climate change battle and pose as a formidable opponent to China’s burgeoning economic outreach.

The G20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi isn’t just another diplomatic rendezvous. For Biden, it’s a vital battleground. His ambition? Pump up the World Bank’s lending capacity for countries gasping for funds, hoping that if the U.S. throws in $25bn, others might follow suit and turn that figure into a staggering $100bn. Lofty? Yes. Attainable? Only time will tell.

Jake Sullivan, the U.S. national security adviser, is keen on leading the cavalry, ensuring that the U.S. isn’t left alone in this fiscal joust. Yet, the looming shadow of China isn’t easily dispelled. The recent BRICS summit in South Africa has not only showcased China’s growing alliance-building but also cast the U.S. in a rather selective light, hinting at a predisposition towards Ukraine. Not a great look when you’re trying to convince the world of your altruistic intentions.

Emerging economies, already grappling with fiscal woes – surging interest rates, skyrocketing energy prices, and the enormous burden of climate change – are desperate. They’re seeking financial respite, a lifeline in turbulent waters. Enter Biden’s America, promising an oasis.

However, let’s be candid here. The U.S. isn’t just playing savior; it’s keen on offering nations an alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which, let’s face it, isn’t the paragon of transparency.

The Battle for Allegiances

Word out of the White House suggests a slew of countries might soon enjoy the World Bank’s fiscal benevolence – Colombia, Peru, Jordan, and Vietnam, to name a few. The message is clear: alternatives to China’s economic web are not only necessary but vital.

India, currently steering the G20 presidency, hasn’t just embraced Biden’s game plan; it’s championing it. V Anantha Nageswaran, Modi’s chief economic adviser, implies that ignoring the financial prowess of multilateral institutions is futile. The global south’s concerns need addressing, not evasive maneuvering.

The G20’s final statement might echo these sentiments, emphasizing enhanced lending capacities and operational models. Yet, uncertainty looms. Will Biden’s proposal find global resonance? Europe seems to waver, stressing more on bank reforms than sheer monetary injection. And, unsurprisingly, the U.S., with its dominating stake in the World Bank and IMF, remains wary of reforms that might tilt the scales towards China.

Beyond the World Bank, Biden is also urging Congress to fortify the IMF’s fund for impoverished nations and pressing G20 countries to extend “meaningful debt relief” to beleaguered economies. The catch? This maneuver needs China’s nod, currently the chief creditor to many debt-stricken nations. But with China’s head honcho, Xi Jinping, giving the G20 a miss, the dynamics are anyone’s guess.

Wang Yiwei, an academic voice from Renmin University, questions the impact of this year’s G20, considering the domestic preoccupations of many attendees. However, even an invigorated World Bank might not suffice to recalibrate economic power dynamics.

In the end, as Karen Mathiasen, a seasoned voice in global economics, aptly puts it, “China is a very big fish.” Biden’s apprehension isn’t unwarranted. China’s economic prowess isn’t a mere ripple; it’s a tidal wave. And the U.S., it seems, is scrambling for higher ground.

