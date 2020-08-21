Bitcoin Global has announced that it has launched a peer-to-peer Bitcoin trading platform that charges zero fees for transactions.

Announcing the initiative, Bitcoin Global affirmed that all the transactions that were carried out on the peer-to-peer Bitcoin trading platform in August were done with no charge.

This initiative is coming after experts made it clear that firms need to increase the adoption of Bitcoin by presenting easy and cheap ways to trade. With this new development, Bitcoin Global would aim to expand its client base as well as further the adoption of crypto in the coming years.

One major factor that has contributed to the success of Bitcoin over the years is the peer to peer trading where users can trade the digital assets on platforms that connect them with other budding and expert traders.

Peer-to-peer Bitcoin trading platform charges no fee for transactions

Bitcoin Global is trying to follow in the footsteps of other already world-known digital assets companies with this new zero-fee peer to peer Bitcoin trading initiative.

As a result of the waiving the fees charged for transactions, investors, as well as traders, would not want to miss out on this opportunity, thereby making the platform very competitive.

Furthermore, the firm has gone another step further to launch support in two new languages. With the debut of French and Chinese languages, the firm is aiming to widen its reach to its clients as it now supports four different languages.

Transactions on the peer-to-peer Bitcoin trading platform would have to go through an escrow

Peer to peer Bitcoin trading platforms is synonymous with one aspect which is allowing members to create their orders. With the way the market is going recently, a user might need to always update his listing, which can still be an obstacle to buying and selling.

Even at that, Bitcoin Global says it is currently exploiting ways to ease their client base off this burden. As regards security, Bitcoin Global says its clients have nothing to worry about as their transactions would always go through a trusted escrow. With this method, digital assets would never get to the buyers unless they pay for the crypto bought.