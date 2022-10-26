Which are the best tokens to buy and hold in a crypto winter? Unlike a bull run, a crypto bear market, also called crypto winter, is a difficult time for investors. Virtually all cryptocurrencies are on a downtrend. So, you might wonder if you should even invest in crypto during bearish market cycles. And if yes, the next question is: what are the best cryptocurrencies to invest in now?

Well, in this article, we will discuss that question. We have accumulated a list of the eight best crypto tokens to buy and hold this crypto winter. But before we start with our top picks, let’s first take a quick look at a few general rules, so you understand how to survive when things turn bearish.

How do you survive crypto winter?

Crypto bear markets last an average of 289. During this time, prices continuously hit lower highs and lower lows, meaning the price action is on a downtrend or moves sideways. During bearish phases, Bitcoin often loses between 60% and 80% of its all-time high. Some crypto coins lose even more.

This is why it is important to have a strategy in place, so you know how to survive a crypto winter. The first and most important rule is to never invest more than you can afford to lose. If you follow this rule, crypto winter will not feel like the end of your life. Instead, you can see it as a chance to continuously invest more at cheaper levels and DCA. DCA stands for dollar-cost average and means that you keep investing at certain intervals, regardless of the price. Additionally, crypto winter also allows you to buy the dip. To do that, it is recommended to keep at least 35% of your portfolio in stablecoins.

Best Tokens to Buy and Hold in Crypto Winter

This list contains eight different cryptocurrencies to buy and hold in crypto winter 2022. The tokens are a mix of new projects with huge potential, like our top pick BudBlockz, and more seasoned and established coins like Bitcoin.

1) BudBlockz – Best Crypto to Buy in Crypto Winter

The best crypto to buy in crypto winter 2022 is BudBlockz. BudBlockz is building the first decentralized marketplace for the cannabis industry. In the last couple of years, marijuana has become legalized in more places in the US and worldwide. This opens up a huge market, with an estimated $176b market cap. And while you see cannabis stores popping up on every corner, the real winner will be e-commerce. At the time of writing, e-commerce already makes up about 30% of the cannabis trade. The advantage of a decentralized online marketplace like BudBlockz is that it is also much more transparent and secure. And Budblockz is not just building a marketplace but also NFTs. Those NFTs will allow market participants to profit from fractional ownership and membership bonuses.

Investing in the cannabis industry now allows you to tap into a potentially gigantic industry that is still in its infancy. And since BudBlockz is still in presale, you can even buy their token $BLUNT at a better price than when it gets released to the public. The current stage lasts until November 25, 2022. The more tokens are sold, the more their price increases. At the time of writing, you could get a $BLUNT token for $0.028. Just a week earlier, you could have invested at $0.025. If you want to profit from one of the fastest-growing industries, then BudBlockz is the best crypto to buy, especially during crypto winter.

>>> Buy BudBlockz Now <<<

2) Tether (USDT) – Best Token to Hold During Crypto Winter

Tether’s cryptocurrency USDT is the biggest and most well-known stablecoin. A stablecoin is pegged to a fiat currency, generally the US dollar. This means that the stablecoin’s value should reflect the dollar’s value and therefore be worth $1 at all times. USDT is the oldest and most established stablecoin. This is why it is the best token to hold during crypto winter. Since bear markets are marked by downtrends, you need a store of value. So, while Bitcoin might be down 70% from its high, USDT is still worth $1. This explains why it is highly recommended to have at least 50% of your portfolio in a stablecoin like USDT during bearish cycles. It allows you to DCA back into more risky tokens and buy the dip on the other coins in this list.

3) XRP – Top 10 Crypto to Buy Now

Ripple has built a financial ecosystem for businesses and aims to replace banks by offering lightning-fast and super-cheap transactions. It has accumulated a huge fan base over the past couple of years that believes its token XRP will be the biggest cryptocurrency in the future. XRP has remained a top 10 cryptocurrency through bull and bear markets, despite the current lawsuit they are facing against the SEC. After an all-time high of $3.40 in January 2018, and a bull cycle high of $1.76 in April 2021, it has been steadily trading between $0.30 and $0.50 for the past couple of months. Staying strong despite negative headlines proves that XRP is one of the top 10 cryptos to buy now. And if they win the lawsuit, this will be one of the cryptocurrencies that will likely explode and surge beyond any previous highs.

4) Bitcoin – Digital Gold Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency and is still the number one coin. It is also known as digital gold and is one of the safest cryptocurrencies to invest in during crypto winter. Bitcoin is also a great hedge against inflation. This is because while it can fall quite substantially during a bear market, it usually recovers within just a few months and surges to new all-time highs while inflation keeps rising. Plus, as the biggest crypto coin, BTC is one of the few cryptocurrencies that institutions invest in as well. The rest of the market is mostly tied to BTC’s price action. So, accumulating Bitcoin during crypto winter will give you quite a safe upside potential.

5) Cosmos – Best Passive Income Cryptocurrency

Cosmos powers an ecosystem of blockchains that are designed to operate with one another and scale. It aims to build the internet of blockchains where they all communicate with each other. Cosmos is a proof of stake blockchain that allows you to stake their native token $ATOM to earn 9.7% per year in passive income.

At the time of writing, Cosmos is the number 23 crypto token with a market cap of $3b. After a double top at around $43 in September 2021 and January 2022, it fell to $6.38 in June 2022. It has now more than doubled and is finding support at around $11.

6) Quant – Top 100 Crypto to Buy Now

Quant builds decentralized software solutions that aim to connect public blockchains with private networks. It allows projects to create mDapps that are built on multiple blockchains simultaneously.

This is another top 100 cryptocurrency with very good price performance during this crypto winter. At the time of writing, it is the number 30 crypto token with a market cap of $2.5b. After an insane rally from $13 to its all-time high of almost $400 within about six months, it fell just below $50 in June 2022. It has since more than tripled and is currently trading at $174.

7) Avalanche – Best Ethereum Competitor to Invest In Now

Avalanche is an Ethereum competitor that has also built a smart contract platform for other projects to build on top. It is an infrastructure cryptocurrency that aims to be faster and cheaper than Ethereum.

This is another top 100 crypto token that has been able to hold its position among the top 20 coins, sitting at number 17 at the time of writing. After its all-time high of $134 in November 2021, it has found support at around $15 and has been trading steadily between $15 and $30 for the past couple of months. At a current price of $16, this gives you an almost 10x upside potential back to its all-time high.

8) Stellar – Strong Long-Term Performer

Stellar is an open-source, decentralized payment network that allows people to send funds quickly and cheaply. Its native token, $XLM, serves as the medium of exchange.

Stellar has had a very strong price performance in 2018, going from $0.04 all the way to $0.87 in about two months. While it did not see these highs again in 2021, it has still seen a 10x from $0.07 to $0.70 in May 2021. It has been trading sideways since June 2022 and seems to have found support at around $0.10.

Best Tokens to Buy and Hold in Crypto Winter – ConclusionThis concludes our best eight tokens to buy and hold in crypto winter. By combining small-cap altcoins with huge potential, like BudBlockz, and more stable and established coins, like USDT or Bitcoin, you will be able to build a strong portfolio that can easily survive the crypto bear market. Do not forget to participate in BudBlockz’s presale now and profit from the opportunity to be an early investor in an industry with massive upside potential. For more information on BudBlockz join the telegram group.