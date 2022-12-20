logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

BC.GAME is Hosting A Huge Lottery Event to Celebrate Argentina’s Historic Win

1200x700 AFA

Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 20, 2022BC.GAME, AFA’s official crypto casino sponsor, is celebrating Messi and Argentina’s legendary win with a huge lottery event. Up to $100,000 is up for grabs for the crypto casino’s VIP players. More information about the event will be disclosed to qualified players through email and platform notifications. 

Argentina Wins Over France 

On a night full of anticipation and heart-pounding moments, Argentina takes home the championship in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Argentina defeated France by 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the nerve-wracking final match held in the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. 

The Argentinian football team’s victory against France this Sunday night adds another win to Argentina’s World Cup championship titles list. This marks Argentina’s third World Cup win since their last World Cup championship title in 1986, making it 36 years since the country last won the World Cup. 

Messi’s Dream to Win the 2022 World Cup  

Lionel Messi has obtained every possible football achievement throughout the entirety of his football career except one: winning the World Cup. After losing the finals to Germany in 2014, the 2022 World Cup marked his another chance to win the World Cup title.

Thanks to Argentina’s well-deserved victory, Messi has finally achieved and added the football’s grandest title to his roster of achievements. The historic win not only brings immense joy to all fans of the Argentinian football team but also provides a great ending to Messi’s legendary football career.  

BC.GAME, AFA’s newest global sponsor in 2022, congratulates the team for winning the “greatest football game” ever. Argentina’s triumph brings more excitement to the football community and crypto casino players as it opens more sports betting opportunities globally. In the future, BC.GAME’s community can expect more events and promotions exclusive to players, in addition to social media activities and engagements brought by BC.GAME and AFA’s recent partnership

About BC.GAME 

BC.GAME is a community-based online crypto casino platform launched in 2017 and is now operating for 5 years. The platform offers a wide range of casino games, live casinos, and sports betting opportunities and has more than 8,000 game titles on its platform, which can all be accessed on both desktop and mobile. Other than integrating cryptocurrency and blockchain technology on its platform, BC.GAME is also one of the first online casinos to support the Lightning Network, Binance Smart Chain, Arbitrum, and other Layer 2 solutions, which have helped reshape the casino and blockchain industries. In June 2022, BC.GAME was recognized as the “Crypto Casino of the Year” in the 2022 Sigma Awards.

<em><strong>Disclaimer.</strong> This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. <a href=”http://Cryptopolitan.com”>Cryptopolitan.com</a> is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.</em>
Guest User

Guest User

Related News

Hot Stories

Terra Luna affiliate Kernel Lab's $92M frozen by court
20 December, 2022
2 mins read
BC.GAME is Hosting A Huge Lottery Event to Celebrate Argentina's Historic Win
20 December, 2022
2 mins read
HedgeUp Looks to Bring Flavor to Ethereum Network and Binance Smart Chain
20 December, 2022
2 mins read
Crypto Primer: What Are Stablecoins?
20 December, 2022
2 mins read
Is it Worth Investing in Solana Crypto in 2023?
20 December, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Terra Luna affiliate Kernel Lab's $92M frozen by court
20 December, 2022
2 mins read
Central African Republic delays the launch of its cryptocurrency "Sango" until 2023
20 December, 2022
2 mins read
Visa's plan to enable automatic bill payment through cryptocurrency wallets
20 December, 2022
2 mins read
Just in: Binance.US agrees to buy Voyager Digital’s assets  for $1.022B
19 December, 2022
2 mins read
Best crypto memes of the day - December 19th
19 December, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here