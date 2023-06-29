Bank of America’s jaw-dropping $100b bond market blunder

TL;DR Breakdown

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, U.S. banking giant Bank of America (BofA) finds itself reeling from a staggering $100bn bond market blunder, reflecting the risks taken during unprecedented times.

The decision to invest a majority of the $670bn pandemic-era deposit inflow into bonds at a time of low yields and inflated prices has led to a whirlwind of unrealized losses.

Exploring the depths of BofA’s losses

As the pandemic surged, the flood of deposits from cautious savers found a home in BofA’s coffers. In contrast to other banking titans that opted to retain cash, BofA funneled substantial funds into bonds.

However, with rising yields leading to falling bond prices, the bank’s portfolio has taken a drastic hit, dwarfing the losses experienced by its competitors.

As per Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation data, Bank of America’s losses accounted for one-fifth of the total $515bn unrealized losses in the securities portfolios of nearly 4,600 U.S. banks at the close of the first quarter.

While BofA insists on holding onto these underperforming investments, critics argue that this approach may restrict potential income generated from customer deposits.

This is especially true considering that newly purchased bonds now yield considerably more, thus marking an unfavorable turning point for Bank of America.

Impact on Bank of America’s financial performance and outlook

Despite the significant hit to BofA’s balance sheet, the bank is not expected to face a liquidity crisis similar to that which sunk Silicon Valley Bank in March.

BofA has a robust reserve of $370bn in cash and continues to experience an inflow of deposits from customers of smaller, regional banks. While a fall in interest rates could theoretically restore value to BofA’s bond holdings, this would be a mere silver lining on an otherwise gloomy cloud.

BofA’s missteps in the securities portfolio are already leaving a mark on its investors, as evidenced by the 15% dip in its share price this year.

The bank’s net interest margin, a critical measure of how much profit a bank generates from its loans and investments, has also lagged behind its competitors.

While the performance of BofA was on par with JPMorgan in the past, the former’s net interest margin now lags behind at 2.2% versus JPMorgan’s 2.6%.

Given the severity of these losses, the question of leadership succession within Bank of America arises.

The CFO, Alastair Borthwick, who is often seen as the likely successor to current CEO Brian Moynihan, has had the task of managing the bank’s securities holdings and overall balance sheet since his promotion in late 2021.

While Borthwick may not have been at the helm when the decision to invest heavily in securities was made, the repercussions of this strategy could potentially impact his ascension to CEO.

The enormous bond market blunder has undoubtedly placed Bank of America in a precarious situation, affecting not just its current financial health but also raising questions about its future leadership.

As the bank grapples with its next steps, the lessons learned from this episode will certainly shape its strategic decisions moving forward.

